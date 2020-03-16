‘The Bachelorette’, ‘Stranger Things’, And More Films And TV Shows Delayed By Coronavirus

By Brianna Morton |

As coronavirus spreads, more and more TV shows and films have announced that they’re delaying production to protect cast and crew from the disease. Since movies and TV shows tend to have large groups of people gathered together, it’s thought that the virus would easily spread amongst them, hence the caution. Here are all the shows that have been delayed.

The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley’s chance of finding love on the hit ABC reality show will be postponed. Crawley was scheduled to meet her potential suitors on March 13, but filming for the show was delayed for two weeks instead. The host of the show, Chris Harrison, posted a video to his Instagram announcing the change. “Hello, Bachelor Nation. It is with a heavy heart that I come to you tonight, because right now, at this very minute, I should be standing on a very wet driveway with a very excited woman, ready to change lives. But in fact, lives have been changed, because I am here to confirm, which you probably already know, and that is production of The Bachelorette has been postponed for two weeks, at least.”

All Netflix Productions

Netflix has suspended all production, including The Witcher, Stranger Things and Lucifer. No word yet on when the shows are due to pick back up, but this does mean we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what’s new in Hawkins.

Riverdale

Riverdale was in the middle of filming when it came to light that a member of the crew had come into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Production was swiftly shut down.

A Quiet Place II

John Krasinski’s second installment to the wildly popular horror-thriller A Quiet Place had already finished filming and was ready to be released, but the decision was made to hold it back. Krasinski, who directed this and the first film, wrote on Twitter, “As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie…I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!”

The Little Mermaid

Disney has suspended all live-action productions for a short term period of time due to Coronavirus. This includes The Little Mermaid, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, among other productions. As a consolation, however, Disney+ released Frozen II on their streaming app ahead of schedule.

An untitled Elvis Presley project

After beloved actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for Coronavirus, production on the as of yet untitled Elvis Presley project has halted. The Toy Story 4 actor and his wife remain in quarantine in Australia.

It might seem frightening that multiple movies and TV shows have halted production, but these are necessary steps to halt the virus’ spread. The more people that gather in close proximity, the more likely it is that the virus will continue to spread. Practicing “social distancing” is paramount to ensuring the safety of every community. Though these production companies are no doubt losing money from these delays, it’s admirable that they have put the safety of their cast and crew above the money they would have made.