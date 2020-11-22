The Best Thanksgiving Movies To Watch In 2020

Originally aired on CBS back in 1973, this animated Peanuts movie has become a Thanksgiving classic. It follows Charlie Brown as he attempts to create his own Thanksgiving dinner for his friends, despite the fact that he only knows how to make "cold cereal and maybe toast". While the celebration turns out to be an unconventional one, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, and the rest of the gang eventually end up enjoying a delicious meal at Charlie Brown’s grandmother’s house. This year, instead of airing on traditional TV as it’s done in years past, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. PBS and PBS KIDS will also be airing it for free on November 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST.