‘Terrified’ Kelly Clarkson ‘Teetering On The Edge’ Amid Messy Divorce?

Is Kelly Clarkson’s divorce pushing her to her breaking point? One tabloid tried to report earlier this year that behind the singer’s hazel eyes was a woman worn out from her divorce. Gossip Cop breaks down the report.

Kelly Clarkson Wants To Officially Breakaway

Clarkson officially filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock over a year ago. In a report titled “Clarkson Teetering On The Edge,” the National Enquirer reports that the proceedings are taking so long due to Blackstock’s “endless legal maneuvers” regarding the custody of their two children and Clarkson’s career — her estranged husband is also her former manager. “Kelly’s at her wit’s end because Brandon continues to initiate court actions while she’s focused on getting him out of her life,” an insider tells the publication.

The two are specifically fighting in court over expenses from when Clarkson was under Blackstock’s agency, and there’s been nothing but hostility when it comes to arguments about child support payments. “Kelly believes Brandon is trying to bury the court in technicalities and is terrified this could go on forever!” the source says.

The outlet reports that while Clarkson has received primary custody of their two children, she has tried to separate amicably. “Kelly’s tried to have her attorneys mediate both their divorce and the lawsuits to avoid more damaging publicity, but Brandon is determined to walk away with as big a slice of the pie as possible,” the source concluded. “It’s gotten to the point where she’s told her lawyers to settle everything even if its costs her more than she thinks he deserves!”

What’s Going On With Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce?

It’s not exactly shocking that Kelly Clarkson, who said she went through with the divorce for her kids’ sake, wants to try and move on with her life. Earlier this month, the talk show host requested the court to declare her legally divorced from Blackstock. This would mean details such as spousal and child support would be figured out at a later time. Blackstock is currently seeking $5.2 million a year for both.

In a statement to the court, Clarkson explained her request, saying she and her ex “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.” It is now up to a judge to sign off on the declaration.

Gossip Cop’s Take

While Enquirer was right that Clarkson wants to be legally single again, it’s untrue to say she is willing to give Blackstock whatever he wants monetarily. Requesting the judge to approve the divorce before the full details have been ironed out proves she just wants out of the marriage. If she wanted to throw money at it, she would.

The outlet has a history of dragging Clarkson through the mud when it comes to her divorce. One article said the singer was drinking excessively to cope with the divorce. Another said Clarkson was rubbing a $145,000 per episode raise for her talk show in Blackstock’s face. This spiteful streak continued with a story where Clarkson was selling their mansion at a low rate just to screw him over. You can bet another scandalous story about Clarkson’s divorce will be published by the outlet soon. Gossip Cop will be there to debunk it.

