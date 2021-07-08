Terri Irwin Wants Russell Crowe To Advise Bindi Irwin After Her ‘Attack’ On Her Grandfather?

Is Russell Crowe inserting himself in Terri Irwin’s family drama? One tabloid is claiming this week that the Australian actor’s relationship to the conservationist family may help soothe family tensions with Bindi Irwin’s grandfather. Gossip Cop investigates.

Russell Crowe To the Rescue?

Bindi Irwin recently posted an Instagram photo of her father, husband, and father-in-law, praising their contribution to her life for Father’s Day when someone asked her about her paternal grandfather Bob Sr. “I really wish that my entire family could spend time with [my new baby]. Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family,” she wrote.

New Idea is claiming that these family tensions are taking a toll on mom Terri.“The scene in the Irwin compound has been worrying. It’s all too much for one woman to handle. With Bindi’s open attack on her granddad, it feels like her family is falling apart in an ugly, public way,” an unnamed source spilled. The outlet alleged longtime family friend Crowe is the key to smoothing out Irwin family issues “Russell is someone who has experience in management, public life, show biz, and family matters. As an old mate of Steve’s he had been a guiding light for the family throughout it all.”

“When it comes to Bindi’s claims about old Bob Sr, let’s just say Rusty’s heard them before given he’s so close, but he’s tried not to get involved,” the source said. “As far as he knew, Steve loved his old man, and Russell’s quite keen to stay in neutral territory there. He’s good at keeping [Terri] focused on the real issues. If anyone can keep Terri’s spirits up, it’s Russell.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

First off, tensions don’t need to be eased. Bindi made it very clear in her Instagram comment that it’s healthier for her to be estranged from her grandfather. After recounting what she calls “psychological abuse,” such as returning open gifts, ignoring letters, and not talking to her as a child, Bindi concluded her statement with “I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain. I have to choose to care for my own mental health now.”

Gossip Cop has looked everywhere and there is just no link connecting Crowe to this story. New Idea clearly made it up. The Gladiator actor has nothing to do with this Irwin family issue, other than the tabloid’s obsession with putting Terri and Crowe together. The outlet once claimed Sharon Stone, Crowe and Terri were all in a love triangle together. Another article reported Terri was heartbroken that Crowe may have gotten back together with his ex-wife a year ago. When Crowe started dating Britney Theriot, the publication claimed the same thing. Gossip Cop has made it clear time and time again, there is nothing going between Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe.

