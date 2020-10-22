Terri Irwin Paying Up To $1M For Bindi’s Baby Shower? Dueling Reports List Lavish Figures

The Australia Zoo will get a bit larger soon as Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell expect their first child. It’s a happy time for the young couple, and the pregnancy is easy fodder for the tabloid media. Multiple tabloids are speculating on how much the baby shower will cost. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, is going all out for her daughter’s baby shower. “In a bid to ease tensions with her daughter and son-in-law,” Terri is going to spend “a whopping $90,000” in a “peace offering” baby shower. An insider says, “Terri’s digging deep into her personal savings to give Bindi and Chandler the best celebration ever."
When OK! printed its story about the Irwin baby shower, it reported the cost was a staggering seven figures. Terri is (once again) “sparing no expense” and is “even happy to cover airfare so all their friends and family can fly in.” Both of these stories evoke Bindi’s late father Steve Irwin for “Terri is certain Steve would want his little girl to have everything and more on such a special day.’
That line evoking the Crocodile Hunter, as well as a description of Bindi’s diet, are printed verbatim in both stories. The only bit that is not identical is the cost of the baby shower, and $90,000 and $1 million aren’t close enough to be an innocent mistake. Gossip Cop is guessing that when Woman’s Day printed its story, it simply grasped a more feasible number. There is no explanation for either figure in either article, so neither should be believed.
One other small change Woman’s Day made was when it called the expensive baby shower a “peace offering.” For what exactly? The tabloid never explains why there would be conflict in the notoriously tight-knit Irwin clan. In fact, Bindi recently made an Instagram post honoring her mother.
Furthermore, Bindi has been very open with her fans about her personal life and ongoing pregnancy. If a baby shower does happen, no matter the cost, she’s apt to post about it. Since no post has been made, and since the figures aren’t lining up between stories, Gossip Cop is declaring this story false.
When Woman’s Day mentions conflict at home, it could be referring to its bogus report about Terri being overbearing during the pregnancy. Terri and Bindi have never been anything other than close, and the tabloid is just making up conflict to sell magazines. This tabloid also claimed that Bindi and Powell were planning a second American wedding, but it could provide no evidence to back that claim up.
As for OK!, Gossip Cop busted its claim that the Irwins were expecting twins. The number of children was a hot tabloid topic for a while before Bindi confirmed that just the one was on the way. Clearly, the so-called “sources” that both these tabloids quote from do not have any legitimate access to the Irwin family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.