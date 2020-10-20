Terri Irwin 'Heartbroken' Over Russell Crowe's New Romance?

A tabloid reports Terri Irwin is heartbroken over Russell Crowe’s new romance. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor. Here is what we discovered.
Russell Crowe was recently seen with Britney Theriot outside a tennis court in Sydney. Theriot and Crowe co-starred together in the film Broken City. According to New Idea, Irwin is “gutted” from seeing images of Crowe and Theriot online. While it hasn't been confirmed if Crowe is dating Theriot, the two have been spotted out in the past. Because of this, New Idea asserts Irwin has reached her limit with the Australian actor. The magazine’s insider states Crowe “makes such a public song and dance” about Irwin and her kids, by “always tweeting about them, donating money and visiting their Australia Zoo, and then, of course, there’s their private friendship.”
The source continues it’s no wonder why the world assumes Irwin and Crowe together. Yet, just when Irwin thought things were “going great” between the two, she “gets blindsided by a headline of him wrapped around some much younger woman like Brittany.” The publication notes Irwin is “devastated” the Gladiator star had been spending time with Theriot again. New Idea further discloses Crowe’s outing with his former co-star follows the news about his fractured relationship with Sam Burgess, which the tabloid claims, Irwin was “fully prepared to be a supportive shoulder” for Crowe.
The unnamed source divulges Crowe may not need Irwin this time, but, the actor “will need Terri again.” “He always falls back on his friendship with her. One day he might get a shock and find that she’s moved on and no longer able to be there for him,” ends the insider.
However, Gossip Cop has clarified several times that Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe are not romantically involved. Earlier this year, Irwin did state she was "flattered" by the rumors of a relationship between her and Crowe but explained that he just a family friend and was very close with her late husband, Steve.
I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends.
Gossip Cop has busted New Idea before for being wrong about the Robin Hood star. A few months ago, the tabloid incorrectly alleged Crowe reunited with Meg Ryan. Recently, we debunked the magazine for asserting Crowe had a love triangle with Sharon Stone and Irwin. The publication clearly can’t be trusted with its various bogus reports.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.