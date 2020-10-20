Terri Irwin 'Heartbroken' Over Russell Crowe's New Romance?

Russell Crowe Broke Terri Irwin's Heart, Again?

Russell Crowe was recently seen with Britney Theriot outside a tennis court in Sydney. Theriot and Crowe co-starred together in the film Broken City. According to New Idea, Irwin is “gutted” from seeing images of Crowe and Theriot online. While it hasn't been confirmed if Crowe is dating Theriot, the two have been spotted out in the past. Because of this, New Idea asserts Irwin has reached her limit with the Australian actor. The magazine’s insider states Crowe “makes such a public song and dance” about Irwin and her kids, by “always tweeting about them, donating money and visiting their Australia Zoo, and then, of course, there’s their private friendship.”