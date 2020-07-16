Terri Irwin Heartbroken Over Russell Crowe?

Has Russell Crowe reunited with his former wife, leaving Terri Irwin heartbroken? Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we’ve uncovered.
According to New Idea, even though Terri Irwin has “made it clear” that she isn’t ready to move on from the memory of her late husband, Steve Irwin, she was “growing closer” with longtime friend Russell Crowe. However, their budding relationship may have hit a snag, and that snag is his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer. “It’s like one step forward and two steps back with Russ. Every time he gets close to moving on from his ex-wife,” a supposed source tells the magazine.
The outlet goes on to state that Crowe and his former spouse have remained close despite their split as they share parenting duties of their two children. But, the tabloid asserts, in recent months Spencer appears to have “been dropping increasingly heavy hints” that she’s considering a romantic reconciliation. Spencer has spoken highly of her ex-husband and even posted throwback photos of the two in a romantic embrace. The seemingly phony tipster purports because of this, Irwin suspects this is Spencer’s way of showing she hasn’t ruled out Crowe as a “romantic interest.”
“Danielle’s comments about how close she still is with Russell was a very bitter pill for Terri, who has been patiently waiting for all these years for Russ to move from her,” the unnamed source adds. The dubious insider further contends after Steve’s tragic passing, Crowe has been a “steady presence of support for Terri.” Yet the anonymous source claims because of Crowe and Spencer’s comments and public admiration for each, it still can cause “complications” for his Crowe’s “potential new partner.” “It’s a real shame because Russ and Terri deserve to be happy and they would be great together, but the baggage between Russell and Dani is very real,” the sketchy tipster concludes.
Here’s the situation. It’s not for certain that Crowe and Spencer are back together. The two have remained on good terms since their divorce and have dedicated themselves to being co-parents to their two sons. In the past, Crowe has been very vocal about his love for his ex-wife. In 2015, the Australian actor told The Sunday Times that his feelings for his former wife “have never changed.” The only thing we can safely assume is that the two do have a very close relationship.
In regards to Terri Irwin, the tabloids have claimed the conservationist, and Crowe were romantically involved for a while. Take for instance a story we busted in 2018 from the Star that claimed Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin were finally dating. The outlet purported Crowe and Irwin had their “first official date” at the time and after years of having a close friendship finally became a couple. The tabloid was wrong. A rep for Irwin confirmed with Gossip Cop when the story came out that she was not dating Crowe.
More recently, we debunked the Globe for alleging Crowe was dating Meg Ryan again. The unreliable publication Ryan was “scorned” from her recent split from Johnny Mellencamp and was rebounding with Crowe, who she had a fling with over 20 years ago. Gossip Cop investigated the phony story and found it to be false as well. While we can't debunk this latest rumor that Crowe is back with his ex-wife, we're comfortable in saying there isn't anything romantic between Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.