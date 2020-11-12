Terri Irwin Dating Australian Reporter? Report Claims She's 'Gone Public'

A tabloid reports that Terri Irwin has found love again with an Australian reporter. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
New Idea runs the title “Terri & Dickie Go Public” as the headline for its recent cover, alleging that Irwin is dating Australian TV icon Richard “Dickie” Wilkins. However, the accompanying article sings a different tune. According to the tabloid, Wilkins is “first in line” to interview Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell when the two welcome their daughter. An insider states that the journalist has a “very close” bond with the Irwin family, and Terri is enjoying “working out the details” of the exclusive interview for Bindi and Wilkins, which apparently will take place over Zoom.
Wilkins can’t wait until travel restrictions lift so he can invite Irwin to Sydney for dinner with him and “his mates,” the source explains. “Terri, also a consummate professional when it comes to being media savvy, appreciates Richards’ long-standing TV career,” the insider adds. The tabloid notes that though Bindi has been open throughout her pregnancy so far, it’s understandable why she would do her first “postpartum” interview with a trusted friend.
“The Irwins always make time for Richard for a chat,” the source discloses, adding everyone is hoping Terri will get a chance to find her happiness before the arrival of her granddaughter.
Gossip Cop, however, isn’t buying this phony report. There are so many inaccuracies in this entire piece, so let’s get right into clarifying this story. First, the tabloid pulled a classic bait-and-switch to lure its readers by suggesting that Terri Irwin was dating Richard Wilkins. Not only is this incorrect, but it’s just poor writing. The only thing that publicly did happen was Wilkins fiercely dismissing this article on his Instagram page.
Really??? Please don’t buy a copy of this trash hoping to learn about “Terri and Dickie going public”. Such bullshit!!! .... and so disrespectful to me, my partner Nicola, Terri and our families. Why? Is there not enough stuff going on in the world right now to write about ...without having to fabricate total nonsense????
Additionally, Wilkins is currently dating Nicola Dale, whom he mentioned in his caption. As for Terri, the widow of Steve Irwin also laughed off rumors she was romantically involved with Wilkins months ago. Gossip Cop has also corrected the idea the Irwins are trying to cash in on Bindi Irwin's pregnancy. In regards to New Idea, the tabloid seems to keep proving its unreliability by publishing these bogus stories about Terri.
For example, the magazine has asserted several times that Terri and Russell Crowe were dating. Two months ago, the magazine alleged that Irwin was involved in a love triangle with Crowe and Sharon Stone. The same publication purported Irwin was “heartbroken” over Crowe’s new romance. Obviously, the tabloid is all over the place with its narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.