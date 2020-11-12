Terri Irwin Dating Australian Reporter? Report Claims She's 'Gone Public'

Has Terri Irwin Found Love?

New Idea runs the title “Terri & Dickie Go Public” as the headline for its recent cover, alleging that Irwin is dating Australian TV icon Richard “Dickie” Wilkins. However, the accompanying article sings a different tune. According to the tabloid, Wilkins is “first in line” to interview Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell when the two welcome their daughter. An insider states that the journalist has a “very close” bond with the Irwin family, and Terri is enjoying “working out the details” of the exclusive interview for Bindi and Wilkins, which apparently will take place over Zoom.