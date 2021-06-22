Terri Irwin ‘At War’ With Chris Hemsworth Over Nature Documentary?

Are Chris Hemsworth and Terri Irwin battling over who can be Australia’s top wildlife advocate? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Chris Hemsworth And Terri Irwin ‘At Loggerheads’?

According to the most recent edition of New Idea, Terri Irwin and Chris Hemsworth have been at odds since it was announced the actor would be hosting a new National Geographic documentary entitled Shark Beach. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Bindi, Terri and Robert are huge Hemsworth fans — Robert idolizes Chris! But it’s easy to see why their noses are out of joint over this.”

The conflict is getting intense, the publication reports, as rumors swirl that Robert Irwin has plans to reboot his dad’s famous show, The Crocodile Hunter and since Hemsworth “is a huge threat to that.” The source explains, “There’s really only room for one Aussie wildlife hero on the international circuit, and there’s a wish that Chris would stick to Thor movies.”

The source goes on, “It’s a little close to home for the Irwins,” since Hemsworth is allegedly close to actor Russell Crowe — a significant donor for the Irwin’s Australia Zoo. The fear is that Hemsworth may kick the Irwins off the top of the Australian wildlife scene with his well-established Hollywood presence.

The Irwins ‘Pushing Back’ At Chris Hemsworth?

So, is it true that Hemsworth and Irwin are fighting over Australian wildlife fame? Of course not, and this tabloid is the only source claiming they are. There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest Hemsworth and the Irwins are at odds in the slightest. Not long ago, a lovely picture of Hemsworth with Robert and Terri Irwin was snapped at a benefit for Australian tourism in Sydney. From what we can tell, Hemsworth has always been friendly with the Irwins.

It’s clear the publication was reaching for a story by suggesting there’s only room for “one” famous Australian taking an interest in wildlife. Furthermore, Hemsworth is an A-list actor and doesn’t seem to have any plans to take a major career turn into only focusing on wildlife documentaries. Hopefully, Hemsworth’s new documentary draws more attention to Australian wildlife and in turn, attracts more people to programs like Irwin’s zoo and its resources.

The Tabloid On Chris Hemsworth

This wouldn’t be the first time New Idea has been caught lying about Chris Hemsworth. Last year, the outlet alleged Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky was pregnant with baby number four, which wasn’t true at all. Then the publication claimed Hemsworth was “at war” with Jason Momoa over who would be Australia’s top dog. And most recently, the tabloid claimed Hemsworth was violating COVID rules by throwing a house party. Of course, none of these reports were true, making it clear New Idea is unreliable when it comes to Hemsworth.

