Teresa Giudice Still Looking For A ‘Sugar Daddy’?

Teresa Giudice’s marriage to her husband, Joe, came to an end after the former pair were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. After serving separate sentences, Joe was deported back to Italy. Last year, a site reported that the reality star was looking to find comfort with a sugar daddy. Gossip Cop looked into the account when it first emerged. Let's take a look back at the story and what we uncovered.
In 2019, Radar Online stated that Giudice was looking for a “rich man” to marry. The website asserted that the reality star “needed a man with his own money” because she wasn’t going to “support a guy.” An insider added that Giudice wanted to find a man that will "shower her in jewelry, cars, trips, all the things she hasn't had in years."
Teresa and Joe Giudice decided to separate in December 2019 and officially filed for divorce in September 2020. Following the completion of his prison sentence, Joe was sent to Italy in October 2019. While the two are officially divorced, Teresa is not looking for a “sugar daddy” to take care of her. Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out last year after speaking to a lawyer for Giudice who confirmed the rumor was “fake news.” Twelve months later, our verdict still stands true to this day. Recently, it was reported by Us Weekly that Giudice's love life will be documented in the upcoming eleventh season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. According to the magazine, Giudice is looking to get back to her normal life following her divorce. But the article made no mention of Giudice looking for a "sugar daddy."
Following the controversy of the fraud scandal, the tabloids have concocted several inaccurate stories about the reality star and her family. Last September, the National Enquirer purported Giudice was demanding her kids get paid for their appearances on RHONJ. An insider told the paper that Giudice was looking to secure her four daughters’ futures in light of Joe’s deportation. Gossip Cop ran the story by Giudice’s lawyer, who told us that the report was false.
In November of last year, the same tabloid alleged that Giudice forbade her daughters from visiting their father in Italy. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it was completely fabricated. Giudice’s daughters did travel to Italy to visit their father, with the reality star accompanying them. Gossip Cop also checked with a source close to the family, who confirmed the article was untrue.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.