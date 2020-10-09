Teresa Giudice Still Looking For A ‘Sugar Daddy’?

The Truth Behind Teresa's Love Life

Teresa and Joe Giudice decided to separate in December 2019 and officially filed for divorce in September 2020. Following the completion of his prison sentence, Joe was sent to Italy in October 2019. While the two are officially divorced, Teresa is not looking for a “sugar daddy” to take care of her. Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out last year after speaking to a lawyer for Giudice who confirmed the rumor was “fake news.” Twelve months later, our verdict still stands true to this day. Recently, it was reported by Us Weekly that Giudice's love life will be documented in the upcoming eleventh season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. According to the magazine, Giudice is looking to get back to her normal life following her divorce. But the article made no mention of Giudice looking for a "sugar daddy."