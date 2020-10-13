Teresa Giudice Posts Striking Photo Of "Mini Me" Daughter

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice is no stranger to the spotlight, and as her four daughters begin to grow older, she has been sharing plenty of photos on her social media accounts spotlighting her kids. Recently Guidice shared a photo to her Instagram account of her 15-year-old daughter Milania looking just like her mama with the caption: "My mini me."
All of Teresa Guidice's daughters bear a physical resemblance to the mother, yet this photo of Milania really is cause for a double-take. Cascading brown locks and the dramatic mascara really seals the deal.
Recently spotlighting all her kids on International Day of the Girl, it's easy to tell the bloodline runs thick in this family, and despite dealing with past lawsuits and the recent departure of Joe Giudice, this group of beautiful women is stronger than ever.