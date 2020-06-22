Teen Moms: Where Are They Now? Seasons 1–8, Teen Mom OG

Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra

Lowell was a notable member of the Teen Mom cast for deciding to place her daughter up for adoption and appearing in every season of the franchise. She had a second daughter in 2015, as well as a third in 2019. She married her longtime boyfriend and father of all three of her daughters in eight months after the birth of her second daughter in 2015. Both Lowell and her husband briefly hosted a short-lived MTV show about reuniting people who were adopted with their birth parents in 2016, but the show was ultimately cancelled. She continues to star in the series alongside most of the cast.