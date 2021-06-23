Teddi Mellencamp Playing Matchmaker For Her ‘Loser’ Father After His Breakup?

She was known on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the accountability coach, a job no one really could describe. Could she be adding dating coach to her resume? One tabloid is reporting Teddi Mellencamp is setting up her famous rocker dad John Mellencamp on dates. Gossip Cop looks into the story.

Daughter Knows Best?

The National Enquirer is claiming in their latest issue that daughter Teddi gets a say in her father’s romantic life. Unnamed sources close to the family told the outlet it was the RHOBH alum that set him up with ex Jamie Sherrill. Over time though, she allegedly found that she didn’t approve of the relationship. “Teddi didn’t like how Jamie was clinging all over her dad and talking marriage,” an insider spilled. Though the publication reiterates that the relationship was always in trouble, it claims Teddi’s influence was the thing that sent the skin care guru packing.

The magazine is reporting that John’s current girlfriend, Natasha Barrett, was also set up by his daughter. Even though the “Jack and Diane” singer has moved on, Sherrill is apparently still slightly bitter about the breakup, with an insider saying Sherrill thinks John is a “‘loser’ for letting his kid call the shots.” The source added, “John had other reasons besides his daughter’s opinion, but Teddi was very much the one who gave the final say and encouraged him to bite the bullet.”

A Little Ditty About Illogical Claims

Like all stories that rely on anonymous sources, this one can’t be trusted. The quotes the magazine uses are oddly creepy, implying Teddi doesn’t want her dad to get married or too close to a woman, like she is jealous of her dad’s lovers or something. Secondly, it’s contradictory to say that Teddi set her dad up with all these women and then decided to break them up. Which is it? This story’s logic doesn’t make sense. Even still, a representative for Teddi denied the allegations outright.

This is not the first time the National Enquirer has lied about John Mellencamp. The publication was previously obsessed with the musician’s relationship with Meg Ryan. In 2019, the paper reported that the then-engaged couple had split, with Ryan telling Mellencamp to “hit the road.” Without printing a retraction, the outlet claimed in another article the couple then got married in secret in the summer of 2020. That was not only not true, but the pair officially broke up for good that November. Cut to this May, the rag ran a story saying Mellencamp had gone back to Ryan after his break up with Sherrill. Of course, Gossip Cop was there to debunk each story along the way.

