Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of woman wearing a yellow jumpsuit. Lifestyle Amazon’s ‘The Drop’ Collections Are The Way To Score Custom Designed Fashion Pieces

Amazon’s “The Drop” is the thing you didn’t know you needed for your summer style collection. But we’re pretty sure you’ll be obsessed. What is “The Drop”? If you aren’t already familiar with it, it’s an Amazon feature that the online retail giant announced in 2019. It’s a development that undoubtedly emerged—at least partially—from the […]

 by Kelsey Michal
Teddi Mellencamp in a black top Celebrities Teddi Mellencamp Playing Matchmaker For Her ‘Loser’ Father After His Breakup?

She was known on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the accountability coach, a job no one really could describe. Could she be adding dating coach to her resume? One tabloid is reporting Teddi Mellencamp is setting up her famous rocker dad John Mellencamp on dates. Gossip Cop looks into the story. Daughter Knows […]

 by Cortland Ann
Meghan Markle wears a gray jacket and waves as Prince Harry walks close by in a blue shirt News Critic Of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Targeted By Terrifying Death Threats

A reporter who made critical comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly received terrifying death threats made specifically about her children after her appearance on a British morning talk show. Camilla Tominey’s name went viral on Twitter after she gave her opinion on Markle and Prince Harry’s battle to retain their titles, and […]

 by Brianna Morton
Three people stand behind podiums on the set of Jeopardy! News ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Show For Using Outdated, Offensive Medical Term

Some Jeopardy! fans are upset with the long-running game show after a clue used outdated medical terminology that they found offensive. Many took to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their displeasure with how the clue was phrased and the incorrect implications it made about the very real people who suffered from the associated disorder.  […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Teddi Mellencamp Playing Matchmaker For Her ‘Loser’ Father After His Breakup?

C
Cortland Ann
12:00 pm, June 23, 2021
Teddi Mellencamp in a black top
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

She was known on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the accountability coach, a job no one really could describe. Could she be adding dating coach to her resume? One tabloid is reporting Teddi Mellencamp is setting up her famous rocker dad John Mellencamp on dates. Gossip Cop looks into the story.

Daughter Knows Best?

The National Enquirer is claiming in their latest issue that daughter Teddi gets a say in her father’s romantic life. Unnamed sources close to the family told the outlet it was the RHOBH alum that set him up with ex Jamie Sherrill. Over time though, she allegedly found that she didn’t approve of the relationship. “Teddi didn’t like how Jamie was clinging all over her dad and talking marriage,” an insider spilled. Though the publication reiterates that the relationship was always in trouble, it claims Teddi’s influence was the thing that sent the skin care guru packing. 

The magazine is reporting that John’s current girlfriend, Natasha Barrett, was also set up by his daughter. Even though the “Jack and Diane” singer has moved on, Sherrill is apparently still slightly bitter about the breakup, with an insider saying Sherrill thinks John is a “‘loser’ for letting his kid call the shots.” The source added, “John had other reasons besides his daughter’s opinion, but Teddi was very much the one who gave the final say and encouraged him to bite the bullet.”

A Little Ditty About Illogical Claims

Like all stories that rely on anonymous sources, this one can’t be trusted. The quotes the magazine uses are oddly creepy, implying Teddi doesn’t want her dad to get married or too close to a woman, like she is jealous of her dad’s lovers or something. Secondly, it’s contradictory to say that Teddi set her dad up with all these women and then decided to break them up. Which is it? This story’s logic doesn’t make sense. Even still, a representative for Teddi denied the allegations outright.

This is not the first time the National Enquirer has lied about John Mellencamp. The publication was previously obsessed with the musician’s relationship with Meg Ryan. In 2019, the paper reported that the then-engaged couple had split, with Ryan telling Mellencamp to “hit the road.” Without printing a retraction, the outlet claimed in another article the couple then got married in secret in the summer of 2020. That was not only not true, but the pair officially broke up for good that November. Cut to this May, the rag ran a story saying Mellencamp had gone back to Ryan after his break up with Sherrill. Of course, Gossip Cop was there to debunk each story along the way.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Tom Cruise Going On ‘Undercover’ Dates With Sofia Boutella

Christie Brinkley ‘Pining’ For Ex John Mellencamp?

Lori Loughlin Still Planning To Join ‘Real Housewives’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.