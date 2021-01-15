Bindi Irwin Baby Pics, Justin Timberlake Fighting With Jessica Biel, And This Week's Gossip

Celebrities are people too, and that means that they go through their fair share of health concerns and relationship woes. This week has been no exception to those problems, and Gossip Cop collected a few of the rumors we've heard about them this week below.
Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced their pregnancy after their wedding last year. New Idea's latest cover story declares that it has secured the first photos of the newborn girl, who would be the granddaughter of the late Steve Irwin. Here's what's going on with the Irwins and their family.
Swift has been open about her mother's ongoing cancer diagnosis and treatments, and In Touch reports that it's drastically altered her plans with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. A source explains, "Taylor knows Joe’s ‘the one,’ so the way she sees it, why wait around?" This is what's going on with the singer and the story.
With Palmer finally about to release, New Idea says that all eyes are on Biel and Timberlake after the singer made headlines a little over a year ago when he was photographed holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the film. Timberlake is expected to do the press rounds alongside Wainwright, and the outlet says that Biel isn't even close to being okay with it. We took a close look at the rumor.
McEntire's relationship with CSI: Miami star Rex Linn has been going fairly well, but one report says that she's starting to demand her boyfriend clean up his junk food diet, much to his dismay. Here's what's going on with the country legend and her new beau.
Celine Dion has always been thin, but friends of the star tell the Globe that they're worried she's headed for a "catastrophic health crisis" after dropping even more weight and sticking to an overly restrictive diet that's mostly just fruit and crackers. We checked in on the iconic singer and her health on our own.