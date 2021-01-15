Bindi Irwin Baby Pics, Justin Timberlake Fighting With Jessica Biel, And This Week's Gossip

Report: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake 'Bickering' Over 'Palmer' Release

With Palmer finally about to release, New Idea says that all eyes are on Biel and Timberlake after the singer made headlines a little over a year ago when he was photographed holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the film. Timberlake is expected to do the press rounds alongside Wainwright, and the outlet says that Biel isn't even close to being okay with it. We took a close look at the rumor.