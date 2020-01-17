Truth About Taylor Swift’s Wedding Plans

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn don’t have any wedding plans – at least not yet. That hasn’t stopped the tabloids from inventing a slew of stories about their supposed plans. Gossip Cop has debunked many of those untrue articles.

Back in June 2018, Life & Style ran a headline on its cover alleging Swift and Alywn were getting married in August of that year. The bogus report contended the couple would wed during a break in the singer’s Reputation tour schedule. One of those breaks took place before her hometown show in Nashville. That is when the wedding was supposed to occur, according to the questionable outlet. The wedding, of course, never happened. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, citing a number of reasons it was false, despite the phony details the publication provided.

In April 2019, Star claimed Swift and Katy Perry were “racing each other to the altar.” The tabloid was seizing on the supposed feud between the pop stars. The outlet further claimed Swift had been “secretly engaged” to Alwyn for months and that Swift was “furious” with Perry for announcing her engagement to Orlando Bloom. The magazine quoted so-called “source” as saying, “As much as Taylor has stepped back from the Hollywood spotlight recently, she won’t be able to live with herself if her wedding is outdone by Katy. She’s determined to walk down the aisle first and have her marriage be the one that everyone remembers.”

This one alleged source seemed to knew intimate details about what all four stars were thinking, which as Gossip Cop pointed out, is virtually impossible. We checked in with our own source close to Swift, who confirmed the story was indeed false. Meanwhile, tensions between the two singers had cooled significantly in the months leading up to story, making it look more like a desperate attempt to sell papers, rather than actual hard news.

A couple of months later, the National Enquirer invented its own phony narrative alleging Swift was planning a Fourth of July Wedding at her Rhode Island mansion. In the sketchy article, the tabloid quoted a suspicious tipster as saying, “Taylor is keen to make things official with Joe and the word is they’ll do so at her beloved beach getaway in Rhode Island.” The wedding was so secret, according to the unreliable publication, that even her friends didn’t know about. The unknown source said that she was inviting friends to celebrate the holiday, and “a lot of people are convinced she’s using this as a cover for a secret wedding,” Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, and obviously no July 4th wedding went down.

Just last month, Heat made up a tall tale about Swift and Emma Stone being “at war” while planning their respective weddings. The phony report even used the same language as the Perry article – saying the two stars were “set to race each other to the alter.” Stone is engaged to SNL writer Dave McCary, but Swift is not engaged to Alwyn, as Gossip Cop has pointed out numerous times over the years. There was no truth to this latest nonsensical story, just as there has been no validity to the previous ones.