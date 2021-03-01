Taylor Swift Slams Netflix For ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke

Taylor Swift kicked off Women’s History Month by calling out one of Netflix’s shows for lazy and offensive joke writing. One of the streaming giant’s shows included a joke that made a jab at Swift’s dating history in what she called a “deeply sexist” and outdated joke. The whole thing seemed to kick off after fans of the singer tweeted about the weak writing in defense of Swift, and now she’s clearly taken notice of the slight.

Swift posted the critique on Twitter, telling Netflix that the joke on Ginny and Georgia wasn’t funny. She included a screenshot of the subtitle of the joke, which reads, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift struck back with a jab of her own.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. “How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY,” she wrote. “Also,@netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Taylor Swift, as a public icon and pop culture legend at only 31, wields a lot of influence, even when it comes to a company as massive and popular as Netflix. Given how successful her personal documentary, Miss Americana, was for the platform, Swift’s call for higher standards likely won’t be ignored. Ginny and Georgia, on the other hand, is now in an extremely uncomfortable position since it’s nearly impossible to justify its joke in the face of such a cutting critique from such an important figure in the industry.

