Taylor Swift Secretly Married?

The rumor mill lurches every onward for Taylor Swift. The superstar’s love life is often the topic of her music and of tabloid stories. One tabloid claims Swift is now “secretly married.” Gossip Cop investigates.
Taylor Swift recently released a teaser photo for the music video of her song “Willow.” In the photo, Swift is wearing a white dress that could be considered a wedding dress.
According to Star, this wedding dress is actually a hint about Swift’s personal life. Fans of the “Love Story” singer speculate that “she got married,” with one fan saying “this is def a wedding dress.” A source told the tabloid that Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn “have been talking weddings,” including a plan for “a small and intimate ceremony” either in Swift’s Nashville or Alwyn’s England. The dress in question is “just the kind of thing Taylor would choose to wear on her trip down the aisle.”
You can check out the music video for “WIllow” here. It’s a play on fairy tales, a common subject in Swift’s music, which uses iconography from Rumpelstiltskin and little red riding hood. The white dress in question is just one of many outfits Swift wears.
It is true that the wedding dress sparked rumors of an engagement, but it’s just a music video. Swift has worn white dresses in other videos for “Love Story” and “Mine,” so it’s more of a recurring motif than a hint at her personal life. A source close to Swift said Alwyn and Swift are not married and the dress was only a dress, so this rumor is completely false.
Swift is a frequent target of Star, so Gossip Cop knows better than to trust this report. Going back to 2017 when it bogusly said Swift and Alwyn were having serious problems, to April 2019 when it said Swift was racing Katy perry to the altar, this tabloid has missed the mark on Swift stories for a long time.
Last Christmas, it invented an elaborate story about Swift and Alwyn going on a break, just so it could say they reunited a week later. This isn’t even the first wedding story this year, as the tabloid said Swift and Alwyn eloped in June. Back then the two did not want any formal ceremony, but apparently, that’s changed to a small one? Clearly, this tabloid’s coverage of Swift cannot be trusted as it always off base.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
