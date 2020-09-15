Taylor Swift Rushing Down The Aisle With Joe Alwyn?

But, This Is A Song And Dance We've Heard Before

This story awfully sounds familiar. Probably because Gossip Cop corrected an almost identical article last month from a separate tabloid, Heat, that alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were rushing to wed via Zoom. That story wasn’t true and neither is this one from the Enquirer. Also, if Swift and Alwyn were in such a hurry to marry, why haven’t we heard any announcements or news about this supposed wedding? There haven’t been any reports about the two being engaged either. More than likely, it’s simply because the two aren’t engaged and have no plans to wed right now and if they do, we're highly suspect of this tabloid being the sole source of that kind of breaking news.