Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Other Celebrities Rumored To Join 'American Idol'

American Idol has been one of the longest-running, and most popular, singing competition shows on the air for close to two decades, so it’s no wonder that there’s been a lot of speculation about who will be the newest additions to the judges' panel. Some outlets have jumped the gun a little with their predictions on who the next judges will be. Gossip Cop has come across numerous reports claiming everyone from Kim Kardashian to Taylor Swift will be judges on American Idol, let’s see which predictions came true.
One rumor concerning a rapper that once "auditioned" for the show. A rumor about Kanye West began in 2017 and was spread by Life & Style. The outlet alleged that Kim Kardashian supposedly “used her close relationship with [host] Ryan Seacrest to get Kanye in the door” with American Idol, even scoring her husband “a meeting with executives,” but things didn’t go well for the rapper. “Kanye wouldn't agree to do all the publicity tours required of the show,” a source informed the tabloid.
“On top of that, he wanted to choose which contestants he worked with if he was a mentor. Both points met with resistance from the network.” Gossip Cop reached out to multiple sources close to the situation and could find no evidence that West was ever in talks with American Idol executives to join the show. The rumor was false from the very beginning. The idea that Kanye West, of all people, would need help connecting with TV executives is laughable on its face anyway.
The gossip blog Naughty Gossip published an article claiming that veteran judge Katy Perry was being replaced by Taylor Swift. According to the often debunked site, ABC executives were unhappy with Perry’s recent performance on American Idol and according to “sources,” the executives planned to fire the “Fireworks” singer. The source went on to say, “Rather than ask her to take a pay cut, it has been decided that she should be replaced next season on the show.” The tipster insisted the execs hadn’t started their search for Perry’s replacement, “but one name that keeps coming up is her enemy, Taylor Swift.”
It’s a bit of a stretch to call the two performers enemies, given the fact that the two wound up making up soon after this article was published. Gossip Cop reached out to Perry’s rep and was told “ABC is so happy with American Idol this season.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for American Idol told us the claims were “completely false” and “absolutely 100 percent fiction.” We determined that the rumor was totally false.
There was also a report that Kim Kardashian was in talks to join the American Idol from RadarOnline. The outlet claimed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had used her friendship with host Ryan Seacrest to score the gig. A highly dubious tipster snitched, “Ryan thinks the show should hire Kim,” adding, “Promotion and social media are now just as important to being a successful artist as singing," and that’s definitely one of Kardashian's major talents. “Adding Kim will be a game-changer,” the source insisted.
After checking in with both ABC and Kardashian’s rep, Gossip Cop learned that there was no truth to the rumors. The fact that none of these predictions came true justifies our previous judgments. The tabloids truly have no clue what’s in store in the future for the wildly popular reality competition show.