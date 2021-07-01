Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Using Each Other For Fame?

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn “mixing business with pleasure”? That’s what multiple tabloids have been claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Taylor Swift Using Joe Alwyn To Boost Ticket Sales?

Back in 2018, OK! alleged that Taylor Swift was using her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn to bolster buzz about her upcoming shows. An insider told the tabloid, “Taylor wanted Joe to be front and center so she could prove to her haters that their relationship is still going strong,” adding, “All of the attention this outing received will surely help boost lackluster ticket sales. It’s a win-win for her to have him there.” Of course, the incredibly misleading report ignored the fact that Swift tries her best to keep her relationship private and was in no way “showing off” Alwyn as the outlet implied.

Swift Using Song Lyrics To Push Alwyn To Propose?

Then, in 2019, Life & Style reported that Swift’s song lyrics on her album Lover contained clear hints that she wants to walk down the aisle with Alwyn. In her song “Lover,” Swift sings, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey / but I want ’em all.” According to the outlet, it’s obvious Swift wants Alwyn to propose. The tabloid’s insider alleged Swift has “put together a vision board for their wedding,” adding, “Most of Taylor’s friends are already married and starting families of their own.” But Gossip Cop was able to check with a source close to the couple who assured us the story was totally false. Swift is a storyteller, and her lyrics are not meant to be taken literally.

Taylor Swift Worried About Joe Alwyn Working With Female Co-Stars?

In 2020, OK! asserted Swift was jealous of Alwyn’s new co-star Emma Mackey. An inside source told the tabloid the “brunette beauty” had Swift “sweating bullets.” The source explained, “Taylor trusts Joe implicitly but this will be the first time in literally years they’ll have to be apart for a while — and the idea of him spending all that time with someone as beautiful and charming as Emma has her anxious.” The report failed to convince that Swift had anything to worry about, but it was even less convincing when Alwyn’s name was removed from his project with Mackey before it ever even went to production. Clearly, this story was a work of fiction.

Swift Damaging ‘Puppy Dog’ Joe Alwyn’s Career?

And most recently, OK! reported Alwyn was struggling to get work due to his relationship with Swift. The tabloid’s inside source alleged Alwyn had “barely shown his face in LA.” The outlet admits that Alwyn’s been working on a new Hulu series, but, according to the insider, “once he’s done, he’s going to have to put in some serious time on the west coast” if he wants to get any jobs. The source insists Alwyn “has to show people that he’s more than [Swift’s] loyal golden retriever.” But it was clear the tabloid had done no research on Alwyn. Not only did Alwyn spend his time away from acting winning a Grammy, but he already had projects lined up for when he wraps on his Hulu series. There was no story here.

Clearly, all of these reports are grasping at straws, trying to dish on Swift and Alwyn’s relationship. The issue is that Swift and Alwyn have kept things extremely private. That’s primarily because tabloids like these are ruthless rumor factories when it comes to famous couples. So, left with no other information to exploit, these magazines are left to speculate about what is public: their careers. Swift and Alwyn are doing just fine, no thanks to the tabloids.

