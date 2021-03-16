Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘Rushing Down The Aisle’

Taylor Swift has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for about four years now, which of course brings into question when or if the two will marry. Months ago, one tabloid claimed the couple was racing to the altar last fall. Did they? Gossip Cop looks back on the report and where the two stand today.

Taylor Swift’s Race To The Chapel

Six months ago, the National Enquirer declared that the singer was “swiftly” looking to wed her beau as soon as possible. The paper alleged that the couple became more “loved-up” amid the COVID-19 lockdown and didn’t want to waste another moment getting to the altar. An insider told the magazine, “Taylor said no other man she’s ever dated comes close to Joe and doesn’t want to lose him” — and also made mention of Swift’s previous failed relationships.

According to the tabloid, the couple was hoping to have a ceremony in the summer but the coronavirus pandemic put a pin in their plans. Other sources tattled that the pair would have something simple at the singer’s mansion in Nashville. “They know if they did a traditional wedding they’d have to wait several more months,” the source further revealed.

Was There A Swift Wedding? Gossip Cop Clarifies The Rumor

Gossip Cop doesn’t doubt that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn got closer during the lockdown. Swift recently gave Alwyn a shout-out at the Grammys, alas, when we investigated the report, we found it to be bogus. Six months have gone by, and Swift hasn’t announced an engagement or that she married Alwyn. If the two were truly in a rush to marry, it would’ve happened already, right? The singer has been very private about her romance with the British actor — which also brings into question the validity of this “insider.” Gossip Cop is certain that if Swift and Alwyn marry, in secret or otherwise, we’ll hear about it a more reliable source, one qualified to speak on the singer’s behalf, not this tabloid.

The Tabloid Has Run This Story Many Times Before

Gossip Cop should also mention that this isn’t the first wedding story we’ve investigated from the Enquirer regarding Swift. In 2018, the paper alleged that Swift and Alwyn were shopping for engagement rings. In 2019, the tabloid insisted the two were having a ceremony on the fourth of July. Gossip Cop debunked all these incorrect narratives, but clearly, the supermarket tabloid seems to have forgotten it ran all of these storylines and neither were mentioned in this latest phony report. This is even more of a reason that the outlet shouldn’t – and can’t – be trusted. It obviously can’t even keep up with its own tall tales.

