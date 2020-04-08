Taylor Swift Planning To Wed Joe Alwyn In North London Pub?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Taylor Swift is not planning on marrying Joe Alwyn in a north London pub. A tabloid claiming they are, is wrong. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

A recent article by Heat claims the singer is planning a “low-key wedding” to Alwyn at a pub. “Taylor has decided that she wants a small pub wedding with Joe and just a handful of their friends and family,” a supposed insider tells the outlet. The alleged insider added, “While part of her has always wanted a big fairy-tale wedding near her home in Rhode Island, her relationship with Joe has completely changed her views on love, it’s made her think twice about why she wanted a big day like that and who it’s really for.”

As for why Swift chose North London? The supposed insider continues, “She knows that Joe is much happier away from the spotlight and loves his quiet life in the UK.” The “so-called” source asserts London has also become an “escape” for the “Shake it Off” singer. “She knows she’s going to be letting down some of her extended family and a lot of her famous friends because not everyone is going to get an invite to the wedding, but she’s hoping they can do a bigger celebration in the U.S. later instead,” the alleged source adds.

The only truth to this narrative is that Swift does indeed spend a lot of time in London with Alwyn. Everything else is completely fabricated. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the couple who told us the story was completely false and thought the very idea was insane. Furthermore, there hasn’t been any confirmation on an engagement between Swift and Alwyn, despite constant claims in the tabloids that the singer is planning a wedding.

This isn’t even the first time this magazine was wrong about Swift’s alleged wedding. In December 2019, Gossip Cop busted an untrue claim from Heat that Swift was “at war” with Emma Stone over planning their respective weddings. An alleged insider contended Swift and Stone were “set to race each other to the altar”, adding “Emma and Taylor have both said they’d like to get married next year, which means they’ve suddenly found themselves at war over planning their weddings.” Gossip Cop corrected the phony story. Again, Swift is not engaged, making the publication’s premise of a “race” to the altar impossible and ridiculous.