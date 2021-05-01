Taylor Swift Jealous Of Joe Alwyn Working With Emma Mackey?

Is Taylor Swift worried about Joe Alwyn working with Emma Mackey? That’s what one tabloid was claiming a few months ago. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Taylor Swift Jealous Of ‘Brunette Beauty’ Emma Mackey?

Nine months ago, OK! published an article insisting that Taylor Swift is wary of boyfriend Joe Alwyn starring alongside Emma Mackey in their upcoming film Emily. According to the tabloid, Alwyn and Mackey will be starring in a biopic of Emily Bronte, and the “brunette beauty” could already be causing trouble for Alwyn and Swift. The magazine claims that just the prospect of competing with Mackey has Swift “sweating bullets.”

An insider spills to the tabloid, saying, “Taylor trusts Joe implicitly but this will be the first time in literally years they’ll have to be apart for a while — and the idea of him spending all that time with someone as beautiful and charming as Emma has her anxious.”

The insider continues, claiming that Swift has always admired Alwyn for his brilliant acting skills, but she’s worried Mackey might match him a bit too well in that respect. That being said, the source confides that Swift is trying not to panic, and “once filming starts, she plans to befriend Emma as soon as possible to prevent anything untoward from happening.”

Taylor Swift Keeping A Eye On Emma Mackey?

So, is Taylor Swift really losing sleep over Joe Alwyn sharing the screen with Emma Mackey? Absolutely not.

First of all, it’s simply ridiculous to suggest Taylor Swift would be at all worried about Joe Alwyn simply working with another woman. The tabloid fails to pinpoint exactly what it is that makes Mackey so concerning, which makes it all the clearer that there is no truth to the article.

Secondly, the tabloid seems to purposefully omit the fact that Mackey has a boyfriend. While the magazine doesn’t even try to convince the reader that Mackey would try to make a move on Alwyn, it also doesn’t care to mention that Mackey has been in a committed relationship to actor Dan Whitlam for years. It simply doesn’t make sense that Swift would be concerned about Alwyn starring in a film with a random actress who also happens to be taken.

Finally, probably the biggest wrench in the gears of the tabloid’s claims is the fact that Alwyn isn’t even going to be in the movie. While he was confirmed at one point to star in the film, his name has since been removed from the project. Clearly, there was never any truth to the tabloid’s claims.

The Tabloid On Taylor Swift

Besides, it’s hard to trust OK! to report accurately on Swift. Last year, the tabloid ran the ridiculous story that Swift was exclusively hanging out with British celebrities. Of course, Gossip Cop debunked the claims. Then, in a strange turn of events, the tabloid reported that Swift was fearful for her safety after a shooting happened near her home. Gossip Cop clarified that the incident took place a great distance from her residence, and there was nothing to suggest she was feeling unsafe in her home. The tabloid was clearly trying to make a completely unrelated story about Swift. The publication also incorrectly reported last year that Swift and Alwyn were engaged and planning a summer wedding. Clearly, the tabloid has a bad reputation when it comes to Taylor Swift.

