Taylor Swift Hiding ‘Baby Bump’ In Recent Photos?

Did the beloved blonde bombshell Taylor Swift harbor a baby secret? Back in January of this year, one tabloid wanted us to think so. Gossip Cop investigated and here’s what we know now.

Taylor Swift’s Coat Reveals All

Woman’s Day, known for suggesting that nearly every female celebrity is hiding a baby bump at one time or another, took its turn with Swift earlier this year. “Pictured strolling hand-in-hand with British boyfriend Joe Alwyn and his mother in London, a covered-up Taylor Swift had fans wondering whether she may be trying to disguise a bump,” the first line of the article read.

What’s the basis for this rumor? According to the story, because Swift appeared to wear a wedding dress in her Willow music video, she obviously secretly married Alwyn and was also rushing to have a baby with him. A source attempted to redeem the story by saying, “Taylor and Joe have discussed children. She’s very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right.”

Bub Is Not On Board

While faithful fans would love a Taylor Swift baby, this story is about as true as when Splash News blasted a photo that somehow suggested Swift was carried out of her New York apartment in a big black suitcase. After realizing the absurdity of this, the agency revised their caption to read, “Taylor Swift’s security guards are seen moving a huge case into the trunk of an awaiting SUV.” You can see why that notion would hardly make a splash.

While the narrative in question is more recycled than outlandish, it can still be easily disproved. First of all, walking through a park in London in January certainly warrants a coat. How in the world did Woman’s Day think people would automatically believe that was suspicious enough to suggest she was hiding a baby bump? She was also covered with a hat, suggesting it was indeed quite cold.

Just Look at Taylor Swift’s Recent Photos

What’s more, take a look at any of Swift’s recent Instagram photos, and there is no baby bump in sight. In the third most recent IG photo, Swift is sporting her elaborate floral dress she showcased at the Grammys with as flat as a stomach can be. If she was already pregnant in January, a slight bump would be evident by now. Plus, her latest social post from today advertises her new song, “From the Vault,” and portrays her holding a cocktail, also surrounded by other alcoholic beverages. Song aside, a high profile artist like Swift probably wouldn’t do this if they were in fact pregnant, knowing the media would have a hay day about her irresponsibility and poor example.

Swift is frequently victim to salacious stories about her, like the time National Enquirer proposed Swift was looking to marry Alwyn as swiftly as possible. All these stories prove is Swift is a fan favorite — so much so that tabloids will create a cacophony about her just to get attention.

