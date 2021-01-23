What Is Taylor Swift’s Height? How Tall The Pop Star Really Is

How tall is Taylor Swift? Even as a teenager, the songstress caught our eye for her impressive stature. Fans might have also noticed that she's often one of the tallest gals in her ever-revolving squad. Get the definitive answer on Taylor Swift's height, as well as her own thoughts on her stats.
We're not sure when Taylor had her first growth spurt, but she was self-conscious about her height as far back as her teen years.
"I didn’t like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me," she told Girls' Life in 2008.
Fortunately, the "Shake it Off" singer learned to do just that—brush off her own insecurity embrace what she was born with. "When I can put on a pair of four-inch heels and walk into a room and be taller than everybody else, now I look at it as a good thing," she continued.
Even her celeb pals playfully tease her about her height. In 2016, singer Lorde posted a now-deleted photo where she's standing next to a lanky female whose eyes are missing from the frame. (With those crimson lips and blonde bob, it's obviously Taylor.)
"When you love ur friend but she is a beautiful giraffe so she gets cropped," Lorde wrote in the caption.
In 2015, Taylor revealed to People that her height was still yet to be determined. "I grew an inch [in the past year], which means I’m the latest developing human in the world," she said.
Taylor is confident enough to date guys who are shorter than her—and a history of her past boyfriends proves it. "I don’t have any height limits," she told Girls' Life. "Like, if a guy is shorter than me, that’s cool, if he sweeps me off my feet, you know? If a guy’s taller than me, that is cool too."
If that's the case, lucky for her that she and Ed Sheeran are just friends. In a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club, the 5'8" musician suggested that their height difference was too much for him to overcome.
"I feel like we look like cast members of The Hobbit," he said. "She’s like in the elven kingdom. She’s hanging out with Galadriel and stuff, and I’ve got hairy feet."
He even finds tricky ways to boost his own confidence when they're seen together. Take this 2018 video where he sits on the armrest of a couch. With Taylor sitting on a cushion—you know, the way normal people do—she is forced to strain her neck and look up at him while he speaks.
"This is what he does," Taylor explains to the cameraperson. "He tries to elevate himself geographically so he can seem better than me." ("Taller," Sheeran adds for clarity.)
Ever astute, Taylor calls Sheeran out on what he's doing. "Experts will study this and say that you're peacocking right now," she said. Watch the full interaction below:
Despite the fact that Taylor Swift is one of the most high profile women on the planet, sources still provide different answers about her height. Some say she's 5'11", but the consensus is that she's 5'10". For those who are curious, her current beau Joe Alwyn is reportedly 6'1".
We don't think the one-inch discrepancy makes a difference. Either way, it's a fact that she stands over 6-feet tall when she puts on a pair of killer heels. Taylor deserves the kind of partner who loves her for it! Even more ideal? Someone who cares about her talent and heart more than her inseam.