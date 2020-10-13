Taylor Swift Fearful After Shooting Near Home, Per Report

“You Belong With Me” singer Taylor Swift is, according to one tabloid report, scared after a shooting near her home in New York City. She’s safe, as she wasn’t home, but she’s shaken up all the same. Gossip Cop investigates this scary story.
According to OK!, while Swift is “sheltering in place at her Nashville farm” with boyfriend Joe Alwyn while a robbery happened far away outside her New York City home. “Bullets were flying” outside her townhouse “during an armed robbery” next door. The “Love Story” singer “was nowhere near the scene of the crime,” but a source believes “she’s freaking out.” The article concludes by saying “it must be really terrifying for her” to think about “if she had been there and a stray bullet went through her window.”
This story takes a legitimate shooting and tries to make it about Taylor Swift. All that happened was a shooting happened in Tribeca, near a property Swift owns. This whole story, while technically correct, overblows Swift’s involvement. Calling the shooting her “big scare” implies it had anything to do with Swift which it certainly did not.
The supposed source can’t even say for sure if Swift is scared, just that it “wouldn’t be surprising if she’s freaking out.” This is open speculation and not a fact. While she may indeed be startled by a shooting near her home, Gossip Cop is calling this story bogus because the incident and Swift are only related by geography. Swift has issued no statement about the shooting, likely because it had nothing to do with her at all. Her most recent statement on Instagram was a call to get people to vote.
This magazine once reported Swift had moved to London to live with Alwyn, and that she was now only interested in hanging with British celebrities. As she is now back in Nashville, likely with Alwyn, clearly neither of these stories was remotely factual. OK! has very little insight into the lives of country or pop stars. Swift is very far away from the events in Tribeca, and it seems like this tabloid just really wanted to publish a story about the private star. All it took was geography and a lot of creativity for the tabloid to run with this bogus story.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.