Taylor Swift Fearful After Shooting Near Home, Per Report

Other Improper Stories From This Tabloid

This magazine once reported Swift had moved to London to live with Alwyn, and that she was now only interested in hanging with British celebrities. As she is now back in Nashville, likely with Alwyn, clearly neither of these stories was remotely factual. OK! has very little insight into the lives of country or pop stars. Swift is very far away from the events in Tribeca, and it seems like this tabloid just really wanted to publish a story about the private star. All it took was geography and a lot of creativity for the tabloid to run with this bogus story.