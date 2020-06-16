Is Taylor Swift eloping with Joe Alwyn? One tabloid article this week says so. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
The “You Need To Calm Down” singer has kept her three-year relationship with actor Alwyn rather private, leaving fans to learn what they can about it from her music. But Star seems to think it may suddenly have new insight into it, with a new story this week claiming they’ve eloped. Unnamed “sources” say the couple are tying the knot in private. “Neither of them wants to wait to have a formal ceremony,” one of these supposed sources says, referring to the travel and event restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Taylor and Joe are in this together, and this is what they want,” the insider finishes. “They’re very excited.” The article is accompanied by a photo of Alwyn and Swift walking hand-in-hand in black tie dress under the caption, “low-key vows!”
While Swift and Alwyn may certainly get married at some point down the line, Gossip Cop is fairly certain this story is bogus. Ever notice how the tabloids always report on events that are about to happen, rather than ones that already have? A couple is always planning to elope, or thinking about having kids, or on the verge of divorce. Maybe it feels like less of a lie that way. Furthermore, that photo accompanied by the “low-key vows” caption is clearly meant to evoke the supposed elopement, but it was actually taken at the BAFTAs last year.
By the way, Swift explained in an interview last year that she’s not interested in talking about her relationship with presses. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said. “That’s where the boundary is.” So don’t expect to get any in-depth rundowns anytime soon.
It should also be noted that Star has made this claim before and been proven wrong. Last April, the tabloid tried to claim that Swift and Katy Perry were racing each other to the altar. That article insisted that Alwyn and Swift has secretly gotten engaged, and that she “won’t be able to live with herself if her wedding is outdone by Katy.” But a source close to Swift laughed off the story as false when Gossip Cop reached out. It’s clear the tabloid has no insight into Swift’s relationship or her potential wedding plans.
The tabloid has also tried swinging the story in the other direction, falsely claiming in December of last year that Swift and Alwyn were taking a break. “They’ve taken a break to reflect on things and see where they’re at,” a supposed “pal” told the outlet. “He knows that everywhere he goes, people are looking at him and thinking, ‘There’s the guy who dates Taylor Swift.’” That story was also bogus: as Swift had stated in another recent interview, she was very happy top be with Alwyn.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.