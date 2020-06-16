Taylor Swift Eloping With Joe Alwyn?

While Swift and Alwyn may certainly get married at some point down the line, Gossip Cop is fairly certain this story is bogus. Ever notice how the tabloids always report on events that are about to happen, rather than ones that already have? A couple is always planning to elope, or thinking about having kids, or on the verge of divorce. Maybe it feels like less of a lie that way. Furthermore, that photo accompanied by the “low-key vows” caption is clearly meant to evoke the supposed elopement, but it was actually taken at the BAFTAs last year.