Taylor Swift Only Wants To Hang Out With British Celebrities?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Taylor Swift building a new social circle with only British stars? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in a bogus article this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

OK! is reporting that as the music superstar continues to build her life with longtime English boyfriend Joe Alwyn, she’s looking to leave her American friends behind. “She’s excited to hit the reset button,” a supposed “insider” tells the tabloid. Swift, this questionable source says, admits “she’s been living a pretty sheltered life for the past few years” but has “zero regrets about cutting certain people out of her posse.”

The Lover singer is reportedly looking to make friends with “anyone deemed trustworthy” across the pond, including actresses Emma Watson, Lily James and Daisy Ridley. “She’s looking for lifelong friends,” says the suspicious tipster, adding that she wants people that “will have each other’s backs through thick and thin.”

Look, everyone wants a good, trustworthy group of close friends. But the idea that Swift wants to ditch her friends and “hit the reset button” is just ridiculous. It’s true that the singer’s famous “squad” isn’t nearly as publicly active as it once was, but that seems to have less to do with Swift wanting to trade them in for Brits and more to do with outgrowing the “situationships” of her early twenties, as she called them in an essay she wrote for Elle last year on turning thirty. “It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships,” she wrote. She’s clearly not looking to build a new British girl squad of the kind she used to have in the States.

But that doesn’t mean Swift is systematically cutting her old friends out of her life. Her famous friendship with fellow pop star Selena Gomez is still going strong. In an interview with WSJ Magazine two months ago, Gomez confirmed that she and Swift are still close. “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” she told the magazine. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would never have expected.”

Swift was also joined by celebrity friends including Blake Lively, Jonathan Van Ness and Gigi Hadid at her 30th birthday party in December. It’s entirely possible she’ll accrue some more British friends as she spends time with her London-based boyfriend, but the era of the legendary Swift “posse” is clearly over and done with. She’s not organizing a British version.

It won’t surprise you to hear that Gossip Cop has had to debunk a lot of phony tabloid rumors about Taylor Swift. In December, Heat falsely claimed Swift was racing Emma Stone to the altar in a supposed “bridal battle,” despite the fact that she and Alwyn aren’t even engaged. The following month, the National Enquirer ran a bogus article alleging that Swift had fired her team for letting her join Cats after the movie’s poor reception.