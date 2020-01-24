Truth rating: 0

By Gossip Cop Staff |

In honor of Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Gossip Cop has compiled a list of false tabloid stories we’ve debunked about some of the nominees. Here are five wrong rumors about the 2020 Grammy contenders – including Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Miranda Lambert.

Taylor Swift Didn’t Fire Everyone

Taylor Swift is nominated for three Grammys this year, including Song Of The Year for “Lover.” It’s been a big year for the pop star and that means the tabloids have been quick to invent phony stories about her. Just a couple of weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for a false report alleging Swift was firing her team for letting her join Cats. The ridiculous article was patently false. While the reviews and box office for the movie musical have been disappointing, Swift isn’t getting the blame. Her song from the film, “Beautiful Ghosts,” was nominated for a Golden Globe, and it’s the only major nomination the film has received. The singer is not firing her entire management staff, not for any reason.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Not Engaged

Blake Shelton, who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his song “God’s Country,” is a frequent tabloid target thanks to his relationship with Gwen Stefani. Gossip Cop called out OK! Australia earlier this year for reporting that Stefani and Shelton were “finally engaged” and planning a $3 million wedding. The tabloid tried to make its story seem real by weighing it down with dozens of details about the fantasy wedding, but the one detail it lacked was the truth. Shelton has said in the past that you find get any real news about relationship in the tabloids. The country star told Entertainment Tonight that if he gets engaged, he’d never “break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines.”

Miranda Lambert Is Not Pregnant

Miranda Lambert is nominated in two categories, a solo nomination for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and a nomination with her group Pistol Annies for Best Country Album. Lambert is also often maligned in the tabloids with manufactured stories. Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer last year for claiming Lambert got pregnant in an attempt to save her marriage with Brendan McLoughlin. Judging from the affectionate photos posted to the singer’s Instagram page, there is no trouble in her relationship. Besides, if Lambert was as far along in her pregnancy as the outlet claimed, she’d be visibly pregnant – which she’s not.

Ariana Grande Did Not Warn Margaret Qualley About Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande, nominee for five separate awards — Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — is no stranger to the tabloids either. This past September, Life & Style falsely reported that Grande was warning actress Margaret Qualley not to date her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson. The magazine said Grande “felt it was her responsibility as a feminist” to caution Qualley about the Saturday Night Live star. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who told us that Grande hadn’t issued any warnings about her ex. In fact, Grande’s asked her fans to treat the comedian with respect and kindness, noting that she still deeply cares about him and wishes him the best. The rumor made no sense.

Beyonce Did Not Ignore Kim Kardashian

Beyonce, nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Film, is frequently roped into phony tabloid stories. Just last month, Life & Style claimed the singer gave Kim Kardashian the cold shoulder during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday party. The outlet’s anonymous source said the singer “ignored Kim the entire night” despite Jay-Z and Kanye West being buddy-buddy the whole party. However, more reliable celebrity outlets reported that two seemed happy to see each other at a holiday party days after the supposed “cold shoulder” incident. The tabloid came up with the rumor simply because the two women weren’t photographed next to each other. The tension was completely fictional.