Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are Planning To Announce Engagement

Swift Engagement Is Tabloid Fodder

Gossip Cop genuinely doesn’t know if Swift is about to announce an engagement or not. The possibility of a Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn wedding has been a popular tabloid story for years now. Nearly once a month we see another tabloid predicting wedding details, but no engagement has been announced yet. Should Swift announce an engagement, then it wouldn’t really be a case where the Enquirer got the story right, and more that it happened to print its current version of events at the right time, accidently.