Taylor Swift And Adele Feuding Over New Music?

Taylor Swift and Adele are two of the most popular artists of the 21st century. One tabloid believes Swift, who is known for her high-profile celebrity feuds, could start fighting over Adele’s new album. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, “Taylor Swift is not happy that Adele is apparently ‘taking a new direction’ for her next album” because it means she could be “stealing her pop princess crown.” A source says “this isn’t paranoia on the part of Taylor, as she and Adele have been friends for years and Adele’s grilled her on her crossover from country into pop.” Swift is refusing to help Adele “get away from the wallowing heartbreak hits.”
Adele wants to have “some fun” on her next album and “show off her amazing new look” with an elaborate stage show. “It could end up looking a lot like a Taylor concert,” a source said. Should this “rivalry go public, it’s going to get messy.” The article concludes by saying “it’s probably best for Taylor to keep her copycat concerns to herself.”
This article wants you to believe that Swift is “not happy” about Adele working on new music… what? Why would Swift care if Adele decided to make a more pop-sounding record? What difference would that really make?
Swift has loads of pop contemporaries who release albums all the time, like Ariana Grande or Rihanna, but Swift has never criticized them, or anyone, for making music. Adele, like Swift, is already ultra-successful at selling records, so it’s not as though a shift in genre would change anything financially.
Furthermore, Swift has started to inch away from the pop-sphere. Here most recent albums, Folklore and Evermore, are much closer to Indie or Folk music than the pop records of her earlier work. As she continues to grow as an artist, why would she be angry at her “friend for years” for doing the same? This story is completely unbelievable, so Gossip Cop is busting it.
New Idea reports bogus stories about Adele all the time. It claimed she was dating Bradley Cooper months after catching Brad Pitt's attention, and both stories were totally false. We also busted Heat’s story claiming she was feuding with Naomi Campbell over rapper Skepta. That feud, like this one with Swift, was completely manufactured by a tabloid looking for drama. Swift and Adele are not fighting over pop music, so the story is bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
