Taylor Swift And Adele Feuding Over New Music?

‘Adele Vs Taylor: The Gloves Are Off!’

According to New Idea, “Taylor Swift is not happy that Adele is apparently ‘taking a new direction’ for her next album” because it means she could be “stealing her pop princess crown.” A source says “this isn’t paranoia on the part of Taylor, as she and Adele have been friends for years and Adele’s grilled her on her crossover from country into pop.” Swift is refusing to help Adele “get away from the wallowing heartbreak hits.”