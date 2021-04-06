Tasha McCauley: What We Know About Joseph Gordon Levitt’s CEO Wife

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been in the public eye for most of his life. For decades, he has graced our screens with critically acclaimed performances. In his younger days, audiences knew him for 3rd Rock from the Sun. Today, he’s known for starring in movies like Inception and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Or, who could forget his performance alongside Zooey Deschanel in the cult classic romantic comedy (500) Days of Summer? He has played a plethora of diverse characters throughout his career and earned dozens of awards and nominations, but fans rarely hear anything about his love life. Did you even know that he’s been married since 2014? Here’s the scoop on Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s wife, Tasha McCauley.

Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Wife Is Tasha McCauley

Joseph Gordon Levitt and his wife were first linked together back in 2013. In an interview with Howard Stern, he admitted to seeing someone outside of the entertainment business. People picked up the story at the time, where the actor explained his dating situation.

“I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public,” he said. “The girl that I’m with, she really doesn’t want to be a part of that.”

Their relationship flew under the radar until 2014. At that time, People reported that Gordon-Levitt and his girlfriend were spotted in Los Angeles together. The publication identified her as Tasha McCauley, the co-founder and CEO of a Silicon Valley robotics company.

According to the report from People, McCauley is a well-traveled, trilingual scholar with a Bachelor’s degree from Bard College, a graduate certificate in robotics from Singularity University, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. Impressive, right?

They Have Been Married Since 2014

In his interview with Howard Stern, Gordon-Levitt opened up about the possibility of marriage. “I think that I could partner up with somebody — I don’t know who that somebody is — I could partner up with a woman and commit to we’re going to raise a family and that’s a project we’re going to commit to for 20-something years,” he stated.

Sure enough, just a few months after People spotted the couple together in Los Angeles, the publication reported that the two tied the knot. On December 20, 2014, the couple exchanged vows in a quiet ceremony at home.

Several years have passed since their big day, but details never emerged about the ceremony. We haven’t seen pictures of McCauley’s wedding gown, and there haven’t been any reports on how the actor popped the question. The two are notoriously private, and the lack of information about their wedding speaks volumes. Most celebrity weddings involve hundreds of guests, and the photos are published exclusively in magazines. That’s not the case at all for this private couple.

Tasha And Joseph Gordon Levitt Have Two Kids Together

In August 2015, McCauley and his wife welcomed their first child together, but don’t expect to see any cute pictures of the family on his Instagram. Because the couple prefers to maintain a sense of privacy, they didn’t even announce the baby’s name. In an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael, the actor talked about his decision to be a “protective dad.”

“My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself,” the actor said during his appearance on the show.

The couple reportedly welcomed their second son in June 2017, but just like with Baby #1, the couple kept all of the details about their child private. In an interview with Playboy, Gordon-Levitt spoke about how McCauley prefers to stay out of the limelight. He explained, “I’m married to a woman who doesn’t like strangers being privy to her life and relationships.”

After the arrival of Baby #2, Gordon-Levitt took some time off from showbiz to focus on parenting alongside his wife. He reemerged in 2020 for the film Project Power, which he starred in alongside Jamie Foxx and Machine Gun Kelly. During the promo for the film, he appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, and he talked to the host about what it’s like being a father and having dedicated so much time to spend with his family. It’s really sweet to see how he gushes over his family.

Tasha McCauley Is The CEO Of GEOSims And Co-Founder Of Fellow Robots

With their private life kept so tightly under wraps, it’s challenging to follow Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s wife; however, we do know that Tasha McCauley is pretty influential in the robotics and AI industry.

McCauley co-founded the company, Fellow Robots. They’re a robotics company that focuses on solutions for retailers. One of their inventions is NAVii, a robot that can independently wheel around a store, scan products, and perform inventory audits. It’s a super futuristic-looking inventory management tool that companies like Lowe’s have adopted.

More recently, McCauley became the CEO of GEOSims. This company develops technology that can create realistic 3D models of cities. The virtual reality landscapes are incredibly detailed, and according to their website, users can freely navigate the model cities like a video game. Their technology could revolutionize urban planning, and Gordon-Levitt’s wife is at the forefront of it all.

Despite her super-famous husband, Tasha McCauley still seems utterly disinterested in pursuing a public life. Her Twitter feed, which isn’t very active, hardly mentions pop culture or showbiz. She once retweeted her husband when he was promoting his starring role in Snowden, but other than that, the average person would just assume that McCauley is also an average person.

But with her success in the AI and robotics industries, it’s understandable why she isn’t interested in pursuing the limelight. She has a fulfilling career and a lovely family. Cheers to that!