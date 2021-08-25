You Can Now Get Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Products At Target

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Eminem performing on stage behind flames. News Eminem’s Daughter Unleashes ‘Machine Gun Kelly Storm’ In Bikini Shot

Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade has sparked a massive storm as her bikini snaps gain traction. The influencer and daughter to “The Real Slim Shady” rapper Eminem went viral as she showed off her summer-ready bikini body from a yacht earlier this month, but it didn’t take long for the comments section to drag in […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Dog the bounty hunter and his late wife Beth Chapman pose with the couple's four children on the red carpet News Now We Know Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Disinvited Daughters To His Wedding

Dog The Bounty Hunter is getting married next week, but his relationship with his estranged daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman means the two didn’t get an invitation to the wedding. Recently, Bonnie, who is the biological daughter of Dog and his late wife Beth Chapman, has spoken out about why she and half-sister Cecily, who […]

 by Brianna Morton
George Clooney in a black suit with Amal Clooney in a green outfit Baby Buzz George And Amal Clooney Welcoming Baby No. 3 After Renewing Vows?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins in 2017. Ever since then, folks have speculated about a potential third Clooney baby. Neither seems all that interested in expanding their family, but then again, George never seemed interested in marriage, either. Here are the latest rumors we’ve heard about the Clooneys adding another member to their […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Michael Moore in a black shirt and green hat. News Michael Moore Sued Over Controversial 2016 Election Documentary

Michael Moore is getting sued over his 2018 documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. The documentary covered the final years of the Obama Presidency, the election of Donald Trump, and much more. The film saw praise and criticism, but now it may be seen in court. Here’s what’s going on. Some Questionable Obama Footage In 2016, Darick Clemons […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Lifestyle

You Can Now Get Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Products At Target

K
Kelsey Michal
7:15 am, August 25, 2021
Image of pumpkin spice latte
(soeka/ Shutterstock)

Summer is starting to wind down, and anyone who’s a fan of cold, blue-skied days knows that means fall is on the horizon.

Some love the color-changing leaves. Some are obsessed with steaming hot mugs of tea and coffee. Others are drawn to fall fashion. But for many, fall bring about the joy of pumpkin spice lattes (PSL). 

If you’re one of those people that absolutely adores a nice PSL, we’ve got some good news for you. Starbucks just released a line of pumpkin spice products at Target to help you make your favorite drink from the comfort of your own home.

Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice

The Pumpkin Spice line includes Starbucks Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Instant Coffee Packets, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Keurig K-Cup Pods. But the brand didn’t stop there.

Starbucks also released Fall Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee, Starbucks Fall Blend Medium Roast Keurig K-Cup Pods, Starbucks Maple Pecan Medium Roast Ground Coffee and Starbucks Maple Pecan Medium Roast Keurig K-Cup Pods. 

Talk about fall galore!

Stock Up On These Fall Favorites

Luckily, it’s super easy to find these wonderful new Starbucks products.

Just head to your local Target or go to Target.com to buy. This might just be a seasonal offering, so stock up while you can!

More Trending Stories:

You Can Now Get Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Products At Target
Woman Turned Away From Party Bus Because Of Her Size Is Now Calling For Change
If You Use Makeup Wipes Or Washcloths To Remove Your Makeup, You Need To Read This
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.