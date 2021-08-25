You Can Now Get Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Products At Target

Summer is starting to wind down, and anyone who’s a fan of cold, blue-skied days knows that means fall is on the horizon.

Some love the color-changing leaves. Some are obsessed with steaming hot mugs of tea and coffee. Others are drawn to fall fashion. But for many, fall bring about the joy of pumpkin spice lattes (PSL).

If you’re one of those people that absolutely adores a nice PSL, we’ve got some good news for you. Starbucks just released a line of pumpkin spice products at Target to help you make your favorite drink from the comfort of your own home.

Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice

The Pumpkin Spice line includes Starbucks Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Instant Coffee Packets, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Keurig K-Cup Pods. But the brand didn’t stop there.

Starbucks also released Fall Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee, Starbucks Fall Blend Medium Roast Keurig K-Cup Pods, Starbucks Maple Pecan Medium Roast Ground Coffee and Starbucks Maple Pecan Medium Roast Keurig K-Cup Pods.

Talk about fall galore!

Stock Up On These Fall Favorites

Luckily, it’s super easy to find these wonderful new Starbucks products.

Just head to your local Target or go to Target.com to buy. This might just be a seasonal offering, so stock up while you can!