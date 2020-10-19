Taraji P. Henson And Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call Off Their Engagement

After a two year engagement, actress Taraji P. Henson and former NFL champ Kelvin Hayden have called it quits.
The Empire star, who has stayed quiet about the breakup on social media, touched on things during a recent appearance on the morning radio show The Breakfast Club.
"I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out," said Henson. "I tried, I said, 'let’s do the therapy thing' but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship."
Henson, 50, and Hayden, 37, first announced their engagement via Instagram in May 2018. A wedding was planned for April, but it was pushed back two months due to her work schedule. The big day was moved a second time after the coronavirus outbreak.
Henson did not provide details on the split, but she seems to have used the breakup as an invaluable opportunity for self-reflection.
"My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine," she said. "When one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work. You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either."