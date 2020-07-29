Tabloid Clueless About Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake's Baby News

We’re skeptical that this insider really knew any truth within this couple. This same tabloid was peddling divorce rumors as far back as 2017. It reported news of a second baby in September 2018, just a few months after sister-mag In Touch reported the same. It’s been two years after those bogus second child stories for a baby to finally surface. The news of this second child seems to be purely coincidental given the meat of the actual story and the track record of the tabloid.