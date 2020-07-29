Tabloid Clueless About Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake's Baby News

A stopped clock looks to be right twice a day. Just as one tabloid reported that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were expecting baby #2, breaking news last week may have revealed that said baby had arrived. Gossip Cop is going to look at what this tabloid had to say and see just how correct it actually was.
News of Biel and Timberlake’s second child comes from the Daily Mail, who exclusively reported Biel gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week. This exclusive story has been picked up by numerous publications like Vulture and Cosmopolitan, though the couple has yet to make any official announcement and Gossip Cop has not independently confirmed the news. The Daily Mail noted that Biel's mother has already met her new grandson. Wonderful news!
Last week, OK! ran a cover story exclaiming “Jessica & Justin pregnant & in love again!” From the title alone it would seem that this tabloid nailed a breaking story for once, but a closer look at the actual story reveals it was actually clueless and guessing. The timeline in the tabloid is incompatible with the Daily Mail news, for an anonymous “insider” claims “she’s past the three-month mark.” It seems she’s well beyond three months since she’s already given birth.
The whole article frames baby #2 as a means of saving an allegedly failing marriage. In 2019, Timberlake was spotted at a bar holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake immediately publicly apologized for the incident. He stated on Instagram “nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”
Despite the public apology, this tabloid is using the indiscretion as evidence of a strained marriage. Gossip Cop debunked a divorce rumor stemming from the National Enquirer, a sister publication of this tabloid, just last week. This tabloid is piling onto that phony rumor, saying “She came within a whisker of divorcing him.” People, a far more reputable source, reported that Biel had accepted his public apology, so this story of divorce is irresponsible and false.
When OK!'s insider says “their baby joy has saved their marriage,” the tabloid is completely missing the mark. No pregnancy is currently saving any marriage, as any issues have long been publicly ironed out. The tabloid may be correct, though, when it states “they’re more in love than ever,” just not for the reasons the tabloid thinks.
We’re skeptical that this insider really knew any truth within this couple. This same tabloid was peddling divorce rumors as far back as 2017. It reported news of a second baby in September 2018, just a few months after sister-mag In Touch reported the same. It’s been two years after those bogus second child stories for a baby to finally surface. The news of this second child seems to be purely coincidental given the meat of the actual story and the track record of the tabloid.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.