‘SYTYCD’ Star Dead At 33: Remembering Standout Contestant Serge Onik

1:09 pm, August 25, 2021
Serge Onik wears a dark coat over a light colored shirt on the red carpet
(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

An alum with dancing competition reality show So You Think You Can Dance Serge Onik has passed away at age 33. The prolific young dancer had a number of credits under his belt, including a stint on Dancing With The Stars and an ensemble appearance in the recent Lin Manuel Miranda hit movie In The Heights. News of his death comes just as Onik’s career was just getting started and has saddened many of those who worked closely with him. 

Serge Onik, Star In The Making, Dead At 33

Serge Onik first appeared to audiences in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance and the talented young man, who was born in Ukraine before his family relocated to the United States when he was 3-years-old, and the reality dancing competition launched his career as a professional dancer. 

Onik might have been cut from the show after making the top 10, but he was able to score several professional gigs even after being voted off. He went on to appear on Dancing With The Stars as well as other TV dramas, including Marvel’s Agent Carter, Jane The Virgin, and Bones. Ever the multitasking talent, Onik also taught several dance classes according to People

‘A Sad Day’ For The Dancing Community

Jim Keith, the president of Movement Talent Agency which repped Onik, confirmed the dancer’s death, saying in a statement to EW, “He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him,” adding, “He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole.”

Others from the dance community have already begun expressing both their grief and love for Onik, with Elena Grinenko, another dance professional from DWTS, writing on Instagram, “RIP @sergeonik We going to miss you,” adding, “I’m so sad that world lost such an amazing person like you.” 

Though a cause of death has not yet been publicly released, a post shared on Onik’s Instagram page invited fans and loved ones to a celebration of life ceremony in his honor. The event is sure to draw in people whose lives were touched by Onik’s presence from near and far. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him.

