Who Are Sylvester Stallone's Children?

Sylvester Stallone, one of Hollywood's most iconic action stars, will forever be known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo. But when he's away from the set, he's had his hands full with multiple marriages and fatherhood. (He also occasionally mixes his personal and professional lives, as evidenced by his son Seargeoh Stallone's cameo in Rocky II).
Tabloids obsessively documented the actor's love life in the 1980s and '90s, but fans are also curious to know about his kids. Find out who Sylvester Stallone's children are and whether any of them are following in dad's career footsteps.
Seargeoh Stallone, born in 1979, is the second son of Sylvester Stallone and his first wife, soap opera actress Sasha Czack. The child, who could draw and write letters at an early age was initially referred to by his parents as a "silent genius." But at age three, he was diagnosed with autism. The condition caused great stress for Stallone, who told People in 1985, "There is no real father-and-son thing there."
"To have a child in this predicament is extremely sad," he continued. "It’s almost like a radio station—he fades on and off of the signal."
Stallone said that Seargeoh, who was 6 at the time, could feed himself and didn't show any violent tendencies. But the challenges still proved too difficult for his family. He and Czack divorced in February 1985 after a decade of marriage.
"There was a sense of helplessness and great wrath, anger, whatever you want to call it," Stallone said in a television interview. "I felt betrayed by god ... I think your life is shattered and I don't understand what the lesson is." Watch more from the interview below:
Seargeoh currently lives out of the spotlight. Even as a young child, Stallone refused photo ops that interfered with his son's life. However, he did manage to nab a single film credit as Sly's on-screen child in Rocky II.
Sage Stallone, born in 1976, was the first child and son of Stallone and Sasha Czack. He wasn't only Sly's son but his protege. At 14, he made his film debut as Rocky Balboa's son in Rocky V, six years later, he appeared alongside his dad in Daylight.
Sage went on to create a successful career for himself. In 1996, he co-founded Grindhouse Releasing, a company that remastered old cult horror films.
Unfortunately, in July 2012, Sage was found dead in his Studio City home. The cause of death was atherosclerosis, or clogged arteries, which brought on a heart attack. A coroner's report found no indication of drugs in his system "other than an over-the-counter Tylenol-style pain medication."
"This agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives," Stallone said in a statement shortly after Sage's passing. "Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace.”
Sophia Rose Stallone, 24, is Stallone's first daughter with third wife Jennifer Flavin (his second marriage to Brigitte Nielsen did not produce any children).
Just like mom (a former model) and dad, Sophia enjoys being in front of the camera. Her IMDb page lists multiple appearances on Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood. She was also a guest judge on two episodes of Project Runway.
But life hasn't been a breeze just because she has famous parents. Sophia was born with a heart condition that she has had to treat with operations at different points in her life. One risky surgery took place in 2012, six months after the death of her half-brother Sage.
"Every day I think of my heart," Sophie told Paris Match magazine. "I eat really healthy, and as I get more tired than normal, I have to be very careful when doing sports. Now I have to have surgery again because the tissue they put in 16 years ago has widened and I have problems with the valves. If all goes well, I will spend five days in the hospital."
These days, she co-hosts the podcast Unwaxed with her sister Sistine. The gals gab about adulting and single life, describing the show as "cheaper than a therapist, less judgmental than your best friend, and more painless than a wax." Check out the girls talking more about their project on a local LA news station:
When she's not co-hosting Unwaxed with Sophia, Sistine—Stallone and Falvin's second daughter—is keeping busy with a modeling career. In 2016 she signed with the prestigious agency IMG; since then, she has walked on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and graced the cover of Town & Country.
She's also exploring a future in acting. In 2019, Sistine made her film debut in the shark-themed horror movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The same year, she told USA Today that her father had unknowingly prepared her for the role during a boat tour in Bora Bora.
"So my dad thought it would be funny to push me in [the water]. He fully pushed me in," she said. "I could see the sharks around me. I had a full-on panic attack." Sistine, apparently unafraid to push back at her dad, hopped back on the boat and threw him in the water next. Sounds like she not only inherited her mom's beauty but her dad's brawn.
Sistine also bides time between fashion and film shoots by regularly posting on Instagram.
Scarlet Stallone, 20, is the youngest of Sylvester's five children. In a 2017 Harper's Bazaar profile, it was revealed that the then-eighth-grader was a track star and "the most outgoing of the clan."
As the baby of the bunch, Scarlet is both teased and well-guarded by her big sisters. They often comment on her Instagram pics, like this bikini shot that prompted Sistine to write, "She got a pretty face, pretty waist, she's a dinner plate."
Scarlet hasn't expressed much interest in acting—her only role involved a single line in the 2014 film Reach Me. But she does love the spotlight, and in 2017 she joined her two sisters to share the honor of being "Miss Golden Globe" at the annual awards ceremony.
"[My parents] said to 'live in this moment. Cherish every single second of what’s happening, because it’s never going to happen again and you’re doing it with your best friends," Scarlet told Teen Vogue. "It’s something that we’ll never forget, and it’s so special that we got this opportunity."