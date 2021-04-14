Gossip Cop

News

Sylvester Stallone Joined Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club?

Brianna Morton
10:20 am, April 14, 2021
Sylvester Stallone wears a blue plaid shirt at a film festival
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Is Sylvester Stallone a member of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago? After the action flick hero appeared at the Florida club, rumors began circulating that Stallone had become a member. Gossip Cop looked into the allegations and can set the record straight. 

Photos Of Sylvester Stallone At Mar-a-Lago Spark Rumors

Some fans of the Rocky star were disappointed, to say the least, after photos of Sylvester Stallone at Mar-a-Lago spread online. Page Six quoted an unnamed source who claimed to have personally seen Stallone at the Florida club. According to the shady insider, “Sly just became a member of Mar-a-Lago.”

The rumor seemed to be supported by the fact that Stallone had bought a $35 million Palm Beach compound near the club in December. Now that he was living nearby, it appeared likely that the Rambo star could have a membership despite Mar-a-Lago’s controversial owner. 

Now, about a week after the rumors first began circulating, Stallone’s rep has finally addressed the allegations. Though Stallone is now living in Florida near where the club is located, his rep firmly denied that he is a member of Mar-a-Lago. The actor had visited the club as a dinner guest and nothing more, the rep insisted. He’s actually a member of the Breakers Club, which is also located in Palm Beach.

Fans of the action star who worried that Stallone was supporting the former president should feel free to breathe a sigh of relief. Some had threatened to boycott the actor out of anger for his presence at the club, so clearly this was a hot-button issue for them. Luckily, it all turned out to be a misunderstanding.

