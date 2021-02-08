Susan Sarandon Got A Vibrator Care Package From A Fellow Actress

Susan Sarandon got a very sweet care package, although it might be a bit more intimate a gift than most people would expect when they get a surprise package from a friend. The legendary actress posted a short video exploring a Valentine's gift that's worth a whole lot more than a box of chocolates.
"If you have a vagina you love..." she titled her Tweet, adding a 36-second video of the care package she received from Naomi Watts. The box contained several goodies and came with a cute note from Watts herself. "Vagina vagina vagina, please treat her royally, with love, Naomi xxx," Watts wrote and signed with a kiss. Sarandon was more than impressed with the contents of the box — especially the final item. "This wand, little travel-size you could put right with your passport, take it with you," Sarandon said in her video. "That is the sweetest ever!"
The package is a VBox from Watts' Onda Beauty, a $190 box that seems to have launched just in time for Valentine's Day. The set includes Necessaire Sex Gel, Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil, Foria Awaken, Arousal CBD Oil, Passion Gem Story Oil, Kari Gran Shimmer Lip Whip, Lord Jones Valentine's CBD Gumdrops, Beautycounter Color Intense Lipstick in Girl's Night, and, of course, a Le Wand Bullet.
While we can't speak to the quality of anything within the VBox or what exactly is the difference between all those different oils, it's obviously a sweet gesture. Who could be mad at a nearly $200 Valentine's gift after all, and it certainly seems like Sarandon was happy with it!
