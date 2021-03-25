‘Survivor’s’ Jonny Fairplay Case Of Stealing From ‘Dead’ Grandma Dimissed

One of the most iconic villains in Survivor history, Jonny Fairplay, just had charges dismissed against him after he was accused of stealing a variety of items totalling $5,000 from his grandmother. In an ironic twist, this was the same grandmother that Fairplay had once claimed was dead in order to gain an advantage on the show.

A Familial Dispute Gone Wrong For Jonny Fairplay

Fairplay was arrested in December of last year for allegedly taking a number of belongings from his grandmother. His aunt, the daughter of the grandmother in question, filed charges against him for taking a leather chair, end table, bar stools, and a silver necklace.

The Survivor star was charged with larceny, but Jonny Fairplay tells TMZ that the charges against him were dropped due to insufficient evidence. According to the site, he was thrilled by the good news. Fairplay went on to say he was “disappointed that this ever was allowed to happen and relieved that it is over.”

A Pittsylvania County clerk confirmed to the site that the charges were dropped, so the legal nightmare is over for the family, though it’s likely that not everyone is happy about the decision to drop the charges against Jonny Fairplay. Now that it’s just a family dispute, perhaps tempers have cooled enough to put the unpleasantness behind them.

