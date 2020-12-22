Suri Cruise Flees Katie Holmes, Headed To Tom Cruise?

So… She’s Not Missing Then?

Gossip Cop hesitates to even call this article a bait-and-switch because the title and article itself have nothing to do with each other. The headline “Suri goes missing” implies, no, outright states, that people are looking for Suri, but the article has nothing to do with a disappearance or escape to Florida. The actual story is about Cruise growing fed up by her mother dating again.