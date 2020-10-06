Suri Cruise Flees Katie Holmes, Headed To Tom Cruise?

The Story Is Not True

As this article said, Holmes and her daughter are spotted together almost weekly. The two were spotted in New York City just a few weeks ago, which is significant because the photos in the article of a traveling Suri are months older than this. Plus, Tom is currently in London filming the latest Mission Impossible film, so Suri would have no reason to go to Florida right now. Suri is not missing at all, and this story is bogus.