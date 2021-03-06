‘Superstore’ Cast Feel ‘Betrayed’ By America Ferrera, Blame Her For Show’s Cancellation

After America Ferrera announced that she was leaving NBC’s Superstore, many wondered how the show would fare without her role. The show’s sixth season ended up being its last, and one outlet says that the cast and crew of Superstore blamed her for its end. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Superstore’ Crew Furious At America Ferrera

“Superstore Cast Turns On America,” says OK!. According to the magazine, Ferrara’s costars “are fuming in the wake” of the show’s cancellation while the actress has “no regrets” about her sudden decision to leave the show. An insider tells the outlet that the program had actually been renewed for a seventh season prior to her departure, “only for it to be announced in December that the current one, season 6, will be the show’s last.”

“There have been a lot of hurt feelings among the Superstore rank-and-file because there’s no way the show would’ve been canned if America stayed on board,” the source explains. Ferrera, the insider says, “wanted to take a break from acting so she could take care of her kids full-time, but her castmates feel betrayed.”

“Now they’re going to be out of a job — and it wasn’t their choice.”

What’s Really Going On

America Ferrera announced her departure two weeks after the show got renewed, so it’s not exactly like she left the show days before the sixth season began filming. The comedy lasted six seasons, an impressive feat in today’s TV environment, and with more than 100 episodes, it’d be a natural fit for syndication — meaning the cast could continue to see some checks from the show’s long run. Besides, there’s a spinoff of the show in development at NBC, so several of the actors will likely have an opportunity for further work in the future.

More importantly, it seems like none of the cast hold Ferrera in ill regard. Her former castmate Lauren Ash shared an incredibly kind goodbye post to the show on her Instagram. In addition to emphasizing how extremely lucky everyone was to work on a single show for so long, she specifically mentioned how much she loved working with everyone and the “spontaneous dance breaks” she and Ferrera shared. The rest of the cast’s goodbyes celebrated how long they worked on the show and how happy they were to develop relationships with everyone on the show — no bitterness to be found.

One Final Note

OK! has also falsely reported that Patrick Dempsey was upset over his departure from Grey’s Anatomy. It’s even claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged just to drive up ratings on The Voice. The tabloid has never had any actual behind-the-scenes knowledge of any TV show, including Superstore.

