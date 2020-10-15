'Supermarket Sweep' Reboot With Leslie Jones To Premiere This Weekend

Ready, set, shop! Starting this Sunday on ABC, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones will host a reboot of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep.
Although the show last aired in 2003, 90's re-runs on Netflix have become a guilty pleasure for those of us adhering to stay-at-home orders. And given our collective clamoring for toilet paper these days, we suspect new contestants are more than ready to bring their A-game.
Expect Jones to bring her comedic chops and larger-than-life personality to the screen. But it's her genuine optimism that we need most in these crazy times. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she explains why she's excited to be the new face of the show.
“This one was really special because I wanted to give money to regular people,” Jones tells the mag. “If you give somebody $100,000, that's the biggest 'God bless you' you could ever give to somebody. I want people to see that it's possible to still win.”
The best part of the new format? Everyone goes home a winner. Second and third place contestants will be gifted the contents of their carts. Let's hope there's enough TP to divvy up between the teams.
Supermarket Sweep premieres Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.