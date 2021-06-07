‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?

Is Mel Gibson losing money backing his girlfriend Rosalind Ross‘ projects? That was one tabloid story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Mel Gibson Bankrolling Rosalind Ross?

A recent edition of Star reports “sugar daddy” Mel Gibson is funneling cash into his girlfriend Rosalind Ross’s movie career. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Mel legitimately believes in Rosalind as a filmmaker. He’s spent the last year stitching together his global network of film financing partners to develop some of their projects.” But the tabloid asserts that Gibson isn’t going into business with his girlfriend blindly.

“Mel is painfully aware of how all this looks from the outside, especially since he himself has committed to help fund Rosalind’s projects,” tattles the source. Whether or not Gibson is biased in backing his girlfriend’s career, the publication alleges that he’s hard at work. “Mel is absolutely risking humiliation, but he loves Rosalind and believes in her and maintains that is she writes something that doesn’t excite him and his partners, it’s not going to happen!” exclaims the insider.

Rosalind Ross Using Mel Gibson To Advance Career?

So, is it true that Ross has ulterior motives in her relationship to Gibson? Of course not, and the report is nothing short of offensive. While it’s true that Ross and Gibson are slated to work together, there’s nothing to suggest Ross got the gig based on anything but her own abilities. Ross is mother to one of Gibson’s children, and it’s ridiculous to doubt her devotion to the actor.

Ross is slated to make her directorial debut with the film she wrote titled Stu. Gibson is slated to star in the movie, but people may be jumping to some unfair conclusions. Gibson was one of the last major cast members to be signed to the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s unclear who is funding production but sources have said Mark Wahlberg is partially investing in it. Wahlberg has allegedly been pursuing the story for years and was even said to be working with David O. Russell on an iteration in 2016.

Furthermore, Ross may be making her directorial debut, but she’s had plenty of screenwriting experience. Ross has reportedly developed scripts for the likes of Reese Witherspoon, David Oyelowo, and Casey Affleck. With that in mind, it’s ridiculous to suggest she owes her entire movie career to Gibson. The most likely scenario is that Ross got the job on her own merit and Gibson believes in the quality of her work.

The Tabloids On Mel Gibson And Rosalind Ross

Besides, the magazine’s supposed “insider” claims sounded almost identical to those from another tabloid’s story. Around the same time, the National Enquirer published an eerily similar report. According to that tabloid, Gibson believes in Ross and “spent the last year stitching together his global network of film financing partners to get behind developing some of her projects.” The publication’s “source” even alleged Gibson “insists if she writes something that doesn’t excite him or his partners, it’s not going to be made.” Clearly, Star‘s report is simply piggybacking off of another tabloid’s story, and its alleged inside source doesn’t exist.

The tabloids often get it wrong about Gibson and Ross. In 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Gibson and Ross had called off their wedding despite never being engaged. Then, the very same tabloid alleged that the couple was finally ready to get married early last year. No wedding plans have been announced for Ross and Gibson, making it clear these magazines have no problem lying about the couple.

