Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron, the Descendants star (and upcoming Powerpuff girl) revealed some “revealing” behind-the-scenes photos from her photoshoot for BeatRoute magazine. The angle of Cameron’s arms over her chest reveals a subtle tattoo: a small pistol shooting a rose instead of a bullet. Now we need to see an Instagram post with the meaning behind this fascinating design!

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek created some unexpected promotion for her recent sci-fi flick Bliss. The film and television star posted a selfie from her hair and makeup test, which also involved an intimately placed tattoo. The detailed plant tattoos are a great look on her, and now that Bliss is available on Amazon Prime Video, you can see if they made the final cut!

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus graced the December 2020 cover of Rolling Stone magazine, advertising her interview with a tasteful nude shot. She may have mellowed out in recent years, but she still likes for her modeling shoots to be as striking as ever. While the publication logo strategically covers her chest, nothing about the cover photo is actually lewd. Neither the image nor interview suggests that Cyrus is “out of control” like the tabloids might have you believe.

Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess, amazing pro dancer on Dancing With The Stars, shared a revealing photo for a powerful cause: International Women’s Day 2021. The theme for this year was ‘Choose To Challenge’. Clad only in underwear, the star captioned her photo with, “Stand up for what you deserve, and create a more equal future of possibilities for our young women, our girls dreaming of being the next ANYTHING they can dream of…. Women we are everywhere. The world don’t run without us…. so let’s make it better for ALL of us.”

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari was feeling herself in this pool-side silhouette. The former reality star only bothered with a pair of string bikini bottoms, looking out at the gorgeous view with the caption, “Freedom. It feels really damn good.”

Now this caption might allude to her topless state, but it very well could allude to the former Very Cavallari star’s recent divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler. Now, nearly a year since filing for divorce, Cavallari is clearly in a much different place in her life, and it looks like Cavallari is ready for whatever the next chapter holds for her.

January Jones

January Jones posted a surprise selfie capturing everyone’s struggle with quarantine fashion. Dressed in a pair of sweatpants, a fashionable gold necklace, and a chic leather jacket, Jones asked her followers if her outfit was good enough to go out in. After so many months of pajama bottoms and slippers, who can judge her for being unsure about what counts as normal attire now? Jones asked her followers, “I’m so out of practice. Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit? What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient?? Also does it feel more like ‘date night’ or ‘target run’?”

The former Mad Men star is no stranger to photographing her body on her own terms. The model humiliated the tabloids after they tried to call her desperate for attention, daring to post a clever picture of herself in a bikini with a subtle middle finger. Seriously, it’s pretty clear by now that Jones can wear anything she wants, call it an outfit, and look absolutely killer.

Power to these lovely ladies and their bold social posts!

