‘Struggling’ Whoopi Goldberg ‘On Verge Of Collapse’ After Latest Health Problem?

Is Whoopi Goldberg‘s every step “agony” because of her many ailments? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Body Continues To Fall Apart’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports retired actress and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been crippled by her many health problems. Goldberg was absent from her usual seat on The View for a whole week. Upon her return, she explained she was struggling with a bout of sciatica, which causes intense pain throughout the back and legs. Goldberg recalled, “And so there I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do. And it was really horrible,” before laughing it off, “I’m telling you, it’s like a bad boyfriend. It’s like a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.”

Though she was able to joke about it, the tabloid insists it’s no laughing matter since this is just the latest in a string of health problems for the TV personality. An inside source tells the outlet, “She likes to joke this aging thing is a bitch, but when the cameras go off it shows in her face that she’s hurting,” adding, “Every step is nerve-shattering. She relies on her walker — but it’s a shuffle at best!” The tabloid then insists “sources” are dishing that Goldberg relies on take-out for her meals since she can’t get around her kitchen.

The insider goes on, “It’s no secret she was on death’s doorstep with double pneumonia and sepsis just a few months ago, and her friends worry she’s on the verge of collapse from stroke, heart attack or worse.” To wrap up the story, the source notes, “Whoopi’s incredibly stubborn and won’t take advice to cut back her workload. There are times when she hates her job — but she won’t give them the satisfaction of seeing her quit!”

‘Crippled’ Whoopi Goldberg ‘Trapped In Living Hell’?

So, is it true Whoopi Goldberg is “near collapse” due to her declining health? That doesn’t seem to be the case. While it’s true Goldberg suffered a serious life-threatening case of pneumonia, she’s since made a full recovery. It’s also true that sciatica is a serious and extremely painful condition. That being said, Goldberg attested that her walker is her “new best friend,” and it helps her immensely. While she joked that she’s “turned into this little old Black lady,” she also insisted that she’s feeling better and glad to be back on the show. The point is, yes, Goldberg is facing new challenges in her everyday life due to sciatica. That being said, she’s still fully capable of getting around and working, and her body certainly isn’t “falling apart.”

And, despite the tabloid’s claim, Goldberg has cut back on her workload. “I’ve cut down a lot of the stuff that I would normally be doing and I have to rest,” she said after her bout of pneumonia. “There’s no getting around it. In the morning, I go and do the show, then afterward I have my other work, and by 3 o’clock, I have to sit down. I have to stop. It’s taking a little while, but I’m getting there.” Clearly, Goldberg is under no illusions about her health and is fully capable of caring for herself despite the tabloid’s offensive claim to the contrary.

The Tabloid On Whoopi Goldberg

This wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid has published an inaccurate story about Goldberg. Last year, Gossip Cop cleared matters up when the magazine alleged Goldberg feared she was dying. Then the tabloid claimed Goldberg was quitting The View to return to acting, which simply wasn’t true. And more recently, the outlet reported Goldberg was being forced on a break from The View because she was relentlessly bullying her co-hosts. Clearly, the Globe can’t be trusted where Whoopi Goldberg is concerned.

