Stress Delaying Chip And Joanna Gaines New Magnolia Network?

Last year, a tabloid claimed stress was why Chip and Joanna Gaines’ network hadn't launched. Gossip Cop looked into the article last year. Here’s a look back at the story and the truth behind the situation.
Last November, OK! reported the Gaines was facing mounting pressure with their various projects and were beginning to crack. According to an insider, friends of the spouses were asking if the real-estate duo were “overwhelmed” but alleged the Gaines claimed, “everything was under control.” The source continued, "Jo and Chip are extremely hardworking. However, they've been struggling with the business demands coming at them from all angles."
It’s true, the couple were and still are, managing launching their network, Magnolia, a hotel, and other business ventures. But, the insider claimed all of this was the cause of the spouses’ stress. "Jo and Chip thought they could handle everything, but they can't. It's too much,” the insider maintained, adding, "the stress forced the couple to delay the premiere of the network to October 2020."
The informant further revealed the pressure was also putting a strain on the pair’s marriage. "They came home one night tired and irritable and started bickering leading to Joanna fleeing to their bedroom and slamming the door,” the source divulged. The argument, the tipster maintained, led to a "serious conversation" and the couple "realized how bogged down they are.” This, the magazine argued, led to the decision to postpone the network’s debut.
At the time, Gossip Cop was told by a spokesperson for Chip and Joanna Gaines that the report was not true. Though a year has gone by and Magnolia still hasn't launched, it's not due to bickering or stress. Other tabloids have asserted similar rumors in regards to the launch of Magnolia. Yet, Gossip Cop has clarified that currently, the delay of the network is due to the current coronavirus epidemic, which has affected several businesses and events. Additionally, Magnolia is set to premiere in 2021. Running multiple companies and having a large family isn’t an easy task. But, the Gaines have proved time and time again their commitment to pursuing their dreams.
As for OK! this wasn't the last time the tabloid concocted incorrect reports about Chip and Joanna Gaines many times before. Two months ago, the same publication asserted Joanna was upset with Chip for his free-spending habits. The outlet also alleged in the past that Joanna and Chip Gaines were fighting over money. Gossip Cop corrected these phony stories and will continue to do so every time a tabloid runs a phony report about the couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.