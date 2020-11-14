Stress Delaying Chip And Joanna Gaines New Magnolia Network?

The Truth About Chip And Joanna's Network Debut

At the time, Gossip Cop was told by a spokesperson for Chip and Joanna Gaines that the report was not true. Though a year has gone by and Magnolia still hasn't launched, it's not due to bickering or stress. Other tabloids have asserted similar rumors in regards to the launch of Magnolia. Yet, Gossip Cop has clarified that currently, the delay of the network is due to the current coronavirus epidemic, which has affected several businesses and events. Additionally, Magnolia is set to premiere in 2021. Running multiple companies and having a large family isn’t an easy task. But, the Gaines have proved time and time again their commitment to pursuing their dreams.