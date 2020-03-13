By Elyse Johnson |

Just like their Stranger Things characters, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are in an absolutely adorable relationship. The two are best known for their roles on the popular Netflix show. Dyer portrays Nancy Wheeler, an aspiring journalist who looks to shed light on the mysteries surrounding the town of Hawkins, Indiana. In the beginning of the show, Nancy dated Steve Harrington, the jock and king of their high school played by Joe Keery. After her brother’s friend mysteriously vanishes, Dyer’s character spends time with Jonathan Byers, portrayed by Heaton. This leads to the two becoming very close and a romance soon follows.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, on the other hand, have been together since 2016. When did the sparks begin flying between these two?

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer’s Real-Life Relationship

Even though the pair have been dating for four years, they didn’t make anything public right away. The couple kept their relationship private when they first began dating. Heaton said that the two kept everything quiet because they didn’t want to “mess up” their first big television jobs. In December 2017, the two made their first debut on the red carpet together in London, where they were spotted holding hands.

After this, the couple continued to stay low until last February when they were seen attending Milan Fashion Week. While they weren’t seen much out in public, they did share some sweet photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages. Charlie Heaton posted a picture of Natalia Dyer on his page for her birthday, and he also shared a picture of the two cozied up together.

The actress eventually did speak on her relationship with Charlie Heaton during an interview with Refinery29. Natalia Dyer commented on what it was like working with her boyfriend, saying: “It’s an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before.”

Prior to dating Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton was in a relationship with singer Akiko Matsuura, with whom he has a son. It seems the young couple are still going strong and also have another season of mystery work to do. The next season of Stranger Things will be released later on this year. At the end of season three, Heaton’s character left the city of Hawkins with his family so it’ll be interesting to see where the fourth season will take them!