Stormi Webster Instantly Steals The Show From Kylie Jenner In Cute Cupcake Video

Kylie Jenner uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel to promote her new KYLIE X GRINCH collection that launches today. She had an adorable little helper in her daughter, Stormi, and the tot instantly stole the show from her famous mom.
The mom and daughter duo shared a video of themselves making Grinch themed cupcakes in honor of Kylie Jenner’s newest makeup collaboration with the famous Christmas grouch. Despite their dour muse, both Jenner and Stormi were all smiles for the video. Maybe Stormi’s got a bright future ahead of her as a patissier because the adorable 2-year-old clearly has a talent for baking.
She’s helped her mom out in the kitchen before, and each time the mother and daughter pair rocked matching PJs. This adorable family tradition stretches all the way back to last Christmas, with an honorable mention for this past Halloween as well.
We honestly can’t get enough of watching Stormi, who is such a sweet, polite little girl, make sweet treats with her reality star mom. In all seriousness, wouldn’t it be great if she had her very own YouTube channel dedicated to baking? It’s not like the toddler has a day job, so she’s got more than enough time and obviously more than enough talent.