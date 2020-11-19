The Obamas Aren’t Hosting Their Netflix Show, But Here’s Who Is Entertainment The Obamas Aren’t Hosting Their Netflix Show, But Here’s Who Is
Stormi Webster Instantly Steals The Show From Kylie Jenner In Cute Cupcake Video

Stormi Webster stands by her mom, Kylie Jenner in their kitchen wearing matching Grinch pajamas
(YouTube)

Kylie Jenner uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel to promote her new KYLIE X GRINCH collection that launches today. She had an adorable little helper in her daughter, Stormi, and the tot instantly stole the show from her famous mom.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster wear matching Grinch pjs in their kitchen
(YouTube)

Mama's Little Helper Stormi

The mom and daughter duo shared a video of themselves making Grinch themed cupcakes in honor of Kylie Jenner’s newest makeup collaboration with the famous Christmas grouch. Despite their dour muse, both Jenner and Stormi were all smiles for the video. Maybe Stormi’s got a bright future ahead of her as a patissier because the adorable 2-year-old clearly has a talent for baking.

The Makings Of A Family Tradition

She’s helped her mom out in the kitchen before, and each time the mother and daughter pair rocked matching PJs. This adorable family tradition stretches all the way back to last Christmas, with an honorable mention for this past Halloween as well.

We honestly can’t get enough of watching Stormi, who is such a sweet, polite little girl, make sweet treats with her reality star mom. In all seriousness, wouldn’t it be great if she had her very own YouTube channel dedicated to baking? It’s not like the toddler has a day job, so she’s got more than enough time and obviously more than enough talent.

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

